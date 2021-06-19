Eric Southern appointed as Surry County's emergency services director

Surry County officials have appointed Eric Southern as the county's emergency services director, the county said Friday. Southern will begin his duties on July 1.

Southern will oversee the operations of the county's emergency medical services, emergency management, fire marshal and hazardous materials unit.

"I am humbled to be selected for this position and grateful for the opportunity afforded to me by so many who educated, supported, trained, and kept the faith during my career," Southern said in a statement. "Being able to serve in this capacity with the dedicated public safety professionals, paid and volunteer, throughout Surry County will be a true privilege."

Southern replaces John Shelton who died Jan. 17.

Southern has worked as a shift supervisor with Surry County Emergency Services since 2013, the county said. His career with Surry County started in 1992 as Southern has held the positions of EMT-intermediate, EMT paramedic, EMS unit coordinator and assistant shift supervisor.

Southern graduated from North Surry High School, Guilford Technical Community College, Kaplan University with a bachelor's degree in fire and emergency management and the UNC Charlotte — Emergency Management Institute. Southern earned a master's degree in homeland security and emergency management from Perdue University.

