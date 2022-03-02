 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ernie Pitt, former publisher of The Winston-Salem Chronicle, to be inducted into the N.C. Media & Journalism Hall of Fame
Ernie Pitt, the founder and former of publisher of  the award winning Winston-Salem Chronicle, will be inducted April 8 into the N.C. Media & Journalism Hall of Fame.

Pitt will join five other journalists with ties to North Carolina to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, the organization said Wednesday in a statement. The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. at the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill.

The inductees have demonstrated leadership in their spheres of influence, served their professions and society; exemplified the highest professional standards and showed a commitment to inspiring and advancing young people in media and journalism careers, the organization said.

Pitt founded The Chronicle in September 1974 and served at its publisher for 43 years. The newspaper was sold in 2017 to the Chronicle Media Group LLC and moved from its office from North Liberty Street to 1300 E. Fifth St. in Winston-Salem.

The newspaper occupies the building of a former Bank of America branch.

Pitt won the National Newspaper Publishers Association's Publisher of the Year award twice, and The Chronicle has received numerous awards from the N.C. Press Association.

 BRUCE CHAPMAN

