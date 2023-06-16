For years, Brenda Glover has watched as trees toppled along a severely eroded section of Brushy Fork Creek that divides her backyard from an undeveloped section of Smith Reynolds Airport.

In some cases, their roots were ripped from the unstable soil. In others, weakened trunks just snapped.

Glover says she’d watch the towering hardwoods swaying in the wind on the airport side and wonder, what if one of them fell across the creek and on to her property?

She got a frightening answer this week when an 80-foot creek-side wild cherry tree did just that and, in the process, crushed her already compromised chain-link fence and very nearly crashed through her bedroom window.

“If that tree had been any taller, it would have been in my bedroom,” Glover said.

She and a handful of her neighbors along Barkwood Drive in the Northwood Estates neighborhood have watched for years as erosion — which they say accelerated after the airport clear-cut 250 acres of trees in 2015 — has eaten away at their property.

“That creek has tormented us,” she said.

After the Journal began reporting on the erosion last June, the airport in October applied for a $320,000 N.C. Land and Water Fund grant to cover most of the cost of a proposed $400,000 project to restore that section of Brushy Fork. The fund’s board of trustees will decide on that and other grant applications in September.

More immediately, Smith Reynolds Director Mark Davidson said Thursday that the airport will take care of removing the tree and replacing the fence.

That’s how it should be, Glover said.

“At first I thought I would call my homeowners insurance (about the tree),” she added. “Then I got to thinking, ‘No, no, no, no.”

If Smith Reynolds had cut down all the vulnerable trees closest to the creek on its side, the one that fell in Glover’s yard would have already been gone, she explained.

The airport last year paid to remove some of those trees, but not those across from Glover’s yard.

“Sometimes when you have a problem, you need to fix the problem so it doesn’t become a bigger problem,” she said. “Now things are happening that could have been avoided.”

The fallen tree, which hit with such force that it ripped sections of turf from the ground, is just the latest of those things.

Portions of Glover’s now-crushed fence, whose two remaining sections are held together by rope, hang precariously over the edge of Brushy Fork’s scoured red bank.

A sinkhole about eight feet long and five feet wide is filled in with mulch, dirt and anything else she can find to keep that part of the yard — under which the creek actually has tunneled — from collapsing.

“I just can’t keep it from sinking,” she said.

Cut stumps and branches from Glover’s own toppled trees are piled along the creek’s edge to provide at least some protection against the creek in its fiercest moments.

A dead and branchless 50-foot tree, its trunk blotched with a rash of green moss, leans precariously from its creek-side position toward her neighbor’s house. Glover said she’s getting estimates on what it will cost to remove the tree, and knows from experience it will be expensive.

“I’m just trying to do what I can do to save my own land,” she explained. “It’s just a mess, just a mess. I hate living like that, but I can’t afford what needs to be done. It wears and tears on your mind, your spirit, your body, your soul, but I try to do the best I can to keep my property up.”

Glover said she’s grateful for the airport’s efforts to address the erosion, but wishes the help had come sooner, especially after her fallen tree’s powerful dose of perspective.

“It’s going to work out,” she noted. “I’d just hate for somebody to lose their life before it does.”

PHOTOS: Erosion at Brushy Fork Creek leads to fallen tree in yard