Essential workers could get vaccination timeline from Gov. Cooper this week

"As we get more vaccine, the line moves forward. While it seems far out, I do believe it will move up as more vaccine products come to market."

Elon vaccine poll

The latest Elon University poll, released Tuesday, shows more North Carolinians have or are willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey of 1,455 adult North Carolinians, conducted Jan. 29-31, found that 12% already have received at least one vaccine dose. Another 45% said they are willing to be vaccinated.

The willingness to be vaccinated is up from 33% in its October poll and 40.5% in its December poll.

Meanwhile, the latest poll has 20% saying they will not agree to be vaccinated, unchanged from the December poll, while 24% remain unsure.

"Nearly two-thirds of residents say they are 'very worried' or 'somewhat worried' about side effects of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 23% are 'only a little worried' and 15% are 'not worried at all.' "

The Elon Poll found that 47% of white respondents said they have been or plan to be vaccinated, compared with 36% of Blacks and other people of color.