Essential workers may get vaccination timeline from Gov. Roy this week

The Cooper administration said Tuesday it plans to provide a timeline this week for when essential workers may begin getting COVID-19 vaccinations.
However, Gov. Roy Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen cautioned there's still a long way to go before fulfilling the demand from those in Groups One and Two — individuals ages 65 and older, and health care workers — given current limited vaccine supplies.
Focusing on the first two groups has bipartisan support from state Republican legislative leaders, who have stressed elderly residents should be prioritized over young, healthy essential workers.
Teachers are part of a revamped Group Three category with other essential frontline workers in sectors including food-processing and medical equipment manufacturing; food and agriculture supply chains; essential goods; government and community services; public health and social worker; public safety, first responders and law enforcement; and transportation.
Cohen believes DHHS is approaching 50% of vaccinating those ages 65 and older, "so we are making a lot of progress. The governor's priorities track with those who are at highest risk for death in North Carolina."
"Health care workers are a group that we don't have the greatest numbers in terms of penetration" for how many have been vaccinated, Cohen said.
Cooper said that "there are thousands and thousands of people that are on waiting lists across the state who are 65 and older," Cooper said. "We also care deeply about our frontline workers.
"Our team is working on some precise dates that we'll be able to give providers for when we can move to essential frontline workers."
Cohen said that "each week, we get a few more (vaccine) providers saying we're ready to move on to (Group Three)."
In recent days, there have been more requests for accelerating vaccinations for Group Three, particularly teachers as more school systems, including Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, have or are returning to in-person lessons.
On Tuesday, the N.C. Retail Merchants Association told the N.C. House Health committee that its members want more information on when employees should expect to start receiving vaccinations.
Vaccination priorities
Cohen said North Carolina was told by the Biden administration it would receive a 5% increase in dose supply this week, which could be between 6,250 and 7,500 doses.
Cooper said maintaining the focus on Groups One and Two is prudent given that those ages 65 and older represent 83% of North Carolinians, or 8,338, who have died from COVID-19 related illnesses.
DHHS reported there have been 3,392 COVID-19 related deaths with nursing homes and 1,053 in residential care facilities.
Those ages 65 and older comprise nearly 17% of the state's population, or about 1.79 million out of 10.7 million.
Of the 994,776 first doses administered statewide as of Tuesday, 679,432, or 68%, have gone to those ages 65 and older.
Cooper and Cohen acknowledged extending vaccinations to Group Three would require not only additional vaccines from the federal government.
It also would depend on the introduction of new vaccine sources from providers other than Moderna and Pfizer, such as the potential Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.
Cooper said that "the Biden administration wants to wait to see what the FDA says about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine" before states begin to contemplate who should get which versions if/when all three are available.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health, said Tuesday that the system has vaccination appointments scheduled into June.
"It remains a bit of a moving target, and I'm very hopeful that some of those appointments will get steadily moved up."
Priest advised that "if you have the opportunity, it's best to get into queue and get in line."
"As we get more vaccine, the line moves forward. While it seems far out, I do believe it will move up as more vaccine products come to market."
Elon vaccine poll
The latest Elon University poll, released Tuesday, shows more North Carolinians have or are willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The survey of 1,455 adult North Carolinians, conducted Jan. 29-31, found that 12% already have received at least one vaccine dose. Another 45% said they are willing to be vaccinated.
The willingness to be vaccinated is up from 33% in its October poll and 40.5% in its December poll.
Meanwhile, the latest poll has 20% saying they will not agree to be vaccinated, unchanged from the December poll, while 24% remain unsure.
"Nearly two-thirds of residents say they are 'very worried' or 'somewhat worried' about side effects of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 23% are 'only a little worried' and 15% are 'not worried at all.' "
The Elon Poll found that 47% of white respondents said they have been or plan to be vaccinated, compared with 36% of Blacks and other people of color.
About 37% percent of respondents said they approved of how North Carolina has handled distribution, while 27% disapproved.
Equitable access
Cooper issued Executive Order No. 193 on Tuesday, which aims to provide equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.
The order grants Cohen the authority to expand the types of providers who may have the authority to administer COVID-19 vaccines, including adding dentists licensed in the state.
The order also directs state officials "to marshal all state resources, including property, facilities, and personnel, upon request by DHHS, toward vaccination efforts."
"Speed is critical, but we are also emphasizing equity," Cooper said. “Communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by this devastating pandemic, and the state is working to reduce the high rates of sickness this population is experiencing.”
DHHS already is requiring vaccine providers collect race and ethnicity vaccine data, as well as prioritize a portion of its weekly vaccines to events that focus on underserved communities.
About 79% of North Carolinians, or 786,867, who have received a first dose of the vaccine are white as of Tuesday.
According to the latest U.S. Census data, whites represent nearly 69% of the state's population.
Blacks have received 13.8% of the first doses statewide, while representing about 22% of the population.
Cohen said the most recent round of allocations has Blacks receiving about 18% of the doses.
DHHS has been working with leaders in the Black and Hispanic communities to raise awareness of being vaccinated and encourage individuals to not let culture concerns and skepticism about vaccines deter them.
"There is still more work to do in our Latinx/Hispanic community where rates have stayed around 2% percent of vaccines administered in the state," Cohen said.
DHHS began providing Friday new county demographic vaccination data at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/vaccinations, including data by race, ethnicity, gender, and age group.
