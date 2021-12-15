 Skip to main content
Estate of Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ to be auctioned off starting Friday
Betty Lynn in old photographs from the Andy Griffith Show.

MOUNT AIRY — The estate of Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on “The Andy Griffith Show,” is scheduled to be auctioned off starting on Friday, reported WGHP/FOX 8, the Journal's newsgathering partner.

The auction is scheduled to run from Friday at 8 a.m. until Dec. 30 at noon.

There will be 118 items up for auction.

Lynn died after a brief illness in October at the age of 95.

She was born Elizabeth Ann Theresa Lynn on Aug. 29, 1926, in Kansas City, Missouri.

At the time of her death, she was living in Mount Airy.

Lynn’s character on “The Andy Griffith Show” was Barney Fife’s girlfriend.

She was in 26 episodes of “The Andy Griffith Show,” which were broadcast between 1961 and 1966 and spanned the show’s first six seasons.

Want to go?

Auction information online for the estate of Betty Lynn

