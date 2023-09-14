A federal Bankruptcy Court judge has delayed until Sept. 22 determining the stalking horse for the real-property assets of a collapsed Yellow Corp. following the topping of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.'s $1.5 billion bid.

Yellow filed for federal bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Aug. 7, confirming plans for a total shutdown of operations that put nearly 30,000 employees out of work, including at least 145 in Kernersville and 893 overall in North Carolina.

Judge Craig Goldblatt will address Yellow's request that Estes Express Lines' $1.525 billion bid replace Old Dominion as the stalking horse. The initial hearing had been set for Friday.

Old Dominion could not be immediately reached for comment on Yellow's support for the higher Estes bid.

A stalking horse is the term used to describe a bidder who sets a minimum price for the assets. Companies hope that other bidders will emerge with higher offers.

Yellow has proposed setting a Nov. 27 auction date for the real-estate assets. Yellow is asking for the flexibility at auction to not only have bids for the entire asset portfolio, but in packages and as single assets.

There are 119 closed Yellow terminals in the asset portfolio, including at 1255 NC 66 South facility in Kernersville.

If Old Dominion is the winning bidder, it would combine the No. 2 (Old Dominion) and No. 3 (Yellow) less-than-truckload carriers in the U.S., according to Transport Topics’ Top 100.

Estes placed the first stalking horse offer of $1.3 billion on Aug. 17, which Yellow supported at that time.

The next day, Old Dominion offered $1.5 billion.

During the debtors' negotiations with Estes and Old Dominion, Estes increased its bid to $1.525 billion.

Yellow said the Estes stalking horse bid "is an improvement ... because it offers more money for the acquired assets and less fees in terms of bid protections."

Estes submitted a combined $9.1 million in break-up fee ($7.5 million) and expense reimbursement ($1.6 million).

Those represent a 0.5% breakup fee compared with the proposed purchase price that's typically 3%, and a 0.1% expense reimbursement that is typically 1%. At the typical rate, those costs could be as much as a combined $61 million.

Ripple effects

George Singer, a bankruptcy and corporate finance partner at Denver-based Holland & Hart, said it's unusual to have such active bidding to be the stalking horse as demonstrated by Estes and Old Dominion.

"The values these two companies are willing to bid is certainly positive news for debtors and creditors," Singer said.

"I'm not sure you'll have more jockeying around with other companies on the stalking horse bid, but you could see a higher offer during the actual auction."

Singer said the Bankruptcy Court is addressing the Yellow real-property asset sale on an expedited basis primarily because of the monies involved.

He said because Old Dominion and Estes, and potential other bidders, are familiar with Yellow's operations, the due diligence timing could be handled quicker than in most bankruptcy cases.

"This will not be a case where you can make a bid in bankruptcy and pick up assets cents on the dollar," Singer said.

"This will be a very competitive, value-maximizing auction.

"It wouldn't be surprising that the winning bidder chooses to sell off assets and properties it doesn't need, both to help pay for its bid and to sell off excess assets."

The winning bidder also will take on extensive integration expenses with the properties it chooses to keep as part of boosting revenue to pay off whatever debt it takes on with the bid, Singer said.

Competitors

A core element of Old Dominion’s growth spurt the past 10 years has been gaining market share and employees from struggling or out-of-business competitors.

Old Dominion, as of June 30, listed having on average 22,438 full-time employees as of June 30. That’s down 2,455, or 9.8%, over the year.

At last count, Old Dominion had 1,318 employees at its Thomasville headquarters, 668 at its Greensboro service center and 107 at the Kernersville service center that became operational Dec. 13.

As Yellow’s financial and labor challenges became more public and more apparent, Old Dominion’s management team was asked about how the company could benefit during its second-quarter earnings conference call on July 28.

Chief financial officer Adam Satterfield told analysts that “we don’t want to make any comments specifically on one carrier or another.”

“We have seen an uptick in business over the past few days, in particular,” he said. “But really, I think that over the past few weeks, we have started to start seeing a little bit better trend, if you will, and it goes back to maybe beyond that. I think we’re at the end of a long, slow cycle.”

On Sept. 7, Marty Freeman, Old Dominion's president and chief executive, said in providing an August operating review that its daily shipment count rose to an average of about 50,000, compared with a monthly average of 47,000 through July.

"This incremental increase is due in part to the direct and indirect impact of one of our largest competitors ceasing operations in July, as we believe underlying demand has remained relatively consistent," Freeman said.

"Our team responded well to this inflection in our volumes and our service metrics have remained best-in-class.

Background

The bankruptcy filing comes five days after Yellow, based in Nashville, Tenn., said Aug. 2 it was closing all operations amid media reports of a pending bankruptcy filing.

According to the N.C. Commerce Department, Yellow’s shutdown also affects two facilities in Charlotte with a combined 636 employees, as well as Raleigh (55), Durham (24), Rocky Mount (13), Fayetteville (six) and Jacksonville and Wilmington (three each).

“The list and locations are based on research efforts by our workforce staff at this point, and not coming from the company,” Commerce spokesman David Rhoades said.

Yellow listed $1.5 billion in debt when it entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy with expectations of obtaining debtor-in-possession financing.

A large Yellow shareholder, MFN Partners, and hedge fund Citadel Credit Master Fund has agreed to provide a combined $142.5 million loan to Yellow to assist with winding-down operations.

Yellow has pulled no punches in assigning blame for the company’s collapse on the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

The company cited as an example that because of the union’s negotiating tactics against Yellow, it “caused grave concern among investors, drove away customers, and put 30,000 jobs at risk.”

Yellow said it has gained the assistance of the American Trucking Associations to assist its employees with job searches and applications.

“This initiative intends to streamline job placement, while giving ATA member companies the ability to connect with thousands of skilled freight and operations professionals, mechanics, logisticians and more,” Yellow said.

For information on the initiative, go to https://www.trucking.org/jobseeker.