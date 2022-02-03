Evacuation order ends for residents at 8 tonight. EPA says fire site safe enough to reduce zone to nearby commercial properties.

The ammonium nitrate and other chemicals at the site could suddenly flare up if they are exposed to oxygen as firefighters and others take apart the piles, Mayo cautioned.

That’s why the evacuation isn’t being lifted yet: Authorities don’t want to tell everyone they can go home, only to reverse that message.

Meanwhile, a nozzle capable of shooting 1,000 gallons of water per minute is trained on the chemical-packed rail car should the need arise.

Authorities were able to get detailed photos to help analyze the work ahead of them when, on Wednesday, a helicopter from the N.C. Highway Patrol flew over the plant.

Mayo said he was especially pleased with the arrival on Wednesday of one of the country’s top experts on ammonium nitrate.

The fire chief teared up and his voice cracked when he talked about the efforts of his team over nearly 72 hours of dealing with the plant fire.

He said it was reassuring to hear a national expert say he wouldn’t have done anything differently.

“I am proud of the work our folks have done this week,” Mayo said.