Event center questions move to Tobaccoville

People brought questions, concerns and wish-lists to a public meeting in Tobaccoville Tuesday night, as the county embarked on a new attempt to find a home for an event center focused on agricultural events but open to other uses.
It was clear that a lot of people who support equestrian events turned out for the first of two public meetings planned to talk about putting the center on about 200 acres the county owns just outside Tobaccoville. The site is known as Rolling Hills.
But there were worries voiced, too: Whether an event center would bring too much traffic to Doral Drive, and whether the events would be quiet and not disrupt a rural lifestyle.
A county official said that in addition to an event center, the 200-acre site off Doral Drive just outside Tobaccoville could host a new headquarters for the Cooperative Extension Service, which could take advantage of the rural acreage for outdoor educational purposes including gardening.
A second public meeting on the Rolling Hills plan is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. March 30. People can also take a survey online by visiting the county's web page and clicking on the link in the article about public input on the center.
The meeting was set up to split people into small groups that would talk about their ideas and have them recorded onto flip charts, but the larger-than-expected turnout made it hard for many to hear well, since all of the groups were meeting in the same room at the village community center.
"I don't know enough about it," said Mike Burke, as he stood off to one side of the room at one point. "The concept is good. It is just in the planning stage. We will have to see what the final plans are."
The county calls the site Rolling Hills. It sits between Rolling Hill Drive and Spainhour Mill Road to the west of Doral Drive. The county's plan — only a concept at this stage — shows areas on the north side of the property for an event center, stables, an outdoor arena, spaces for gardens and outdoor education, parking, restrooms and trails for horseback riding and walking.
"I think this would be an asset to the county," said Rebekah O. May, who operates Ogburn Stables in Tobaccoville. May said she explained to another person attending the meeting that equestrian events are not noisy or disruptive.
James Anderson, the county's design and construction manager, said that in his small group he heard little opposition to the plans. That was different from the experience he had at Clemmons, he said, where people objected to an event center in Tanglewood Park on the grounds of noise and traffic.
But Dennis Long, who sat in another group of listeners, left the meeting saying that he is opposed to the event center plan:
"It sounds like it is kind of like Tanglewood," he said, objecting to what he called too much development. "And I don't like that."
Before the meeting split off into smaller groups, Al Hutchinson stood and questioned county officials about whether the plan is in keeping with rural preservation.
"We feel like this is preservation," Deputy County Manager Damon Sanders-Pratt said. "As opposed to if we sell this for a housing development."
Hutchinson explained later that he raised the concern because "we want to make sure it is well-thought-out and not railroaded."
"It could be very good for the county or it could be very negative," he said.
More than one person asked if a traffic light would be put on Doral Drive to control traffic, but officials appeared to indicate that would be up to the state.
Burke, referring to the amount of support for equestrian activities, said the park needs to appeal to those who don't ride horses:
"There has to be something there for kids and not just horses," he said.
Development of the Rolling Hills property as a park would give the county yet another major park property to go alongside others that include Tanglewood, Horizons and a new park the county is developing on Belews Lake in the northeastern part of the county.
When voters went to the polls in 2016 and approved $15 million in recreation bonds, one of the items mentioned was that $4.5 million would be designated to build a multi-use agricultural event center. The county told voters it would site the event center at an existing park, but didn’t promise which one.
336-727-7369