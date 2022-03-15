Event center questions move to Tobaccoville

"I don't know enough about it," said Mike Burke, as he stood off to one side of the room at one point. "The concept is good. It is just in the planning stage. We will have to see what the final plans are."

The county calls the site Rolling Hills. It sits between Rolling Hill Drive and Spainhour Mill Road to the west of Doral Drive. The county's plan — only a concept at this stage — shows areas on the north side of the property for an event center, stables, an outdoor arena, spaces for gardens and outdoor education, parking, restrooms and trails for horseback riding and walking.

"I think this would be an asset to the county," said Rebekah O. May, who operates Ogburn Stables in Tobaccoville. May said she explained to another person attending the meeting that equestrian events are not noisy or disruptive.

James Anderson, the county's design and construction manager, said that in his small group he heard little opposition to the plans. That was different from the experience he had at Clemmons, he said, where people objected to an event center in Tanglewood Park on the grounds of noise and traffic.

But Dennis Long, who sat in another group of listeners, left the meeting saying that he is opposed to the event center plan: