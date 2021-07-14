Event focuses on Hispanics and COVID awareness

Three times last summer, Sal Bravo’s family was called to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to tell him goodbye.
Bravo, a longtime restauranteur who owns Senor Bravo on Marshall Street, contracted COVID-19 last May, leading to a two-month hospital stay.
“It’s a miracle for me to be here, honest to God,” Bravo said. “It’s thanks to God and the things they did at the hospital.”
On Thursday at 6 p.m., Bravo will share his frightening experience with COVID-19 during a Facebook Live event aimed at educating the Hispanic community about COVID-19, including vaccinations. Three nonprofits in Winston-Salem, Greater Gift, the Hispanic League and the Community Care Center are sponsoring the event. People can access the conversation by checking Greater Gift’s Facebook page. It will be conducted in Spanish.
“Our hope is to open up a dialogue,” said Lilly Skok Bunch, the executive director of Greater Gift. “So many of these Facebook Live events are experts telling the community information about the vaccine. What we’re trying to do is to create an open space to have dialogue. What are your fears? And we’ll relay information, ‘Here are some trusted sources.’”
Panel members include pastors, students and community members.
Greater Gift’s mission is to promote awareness about clinical trials, especially among underrepresented communities including Hispanics and Blacks.
Part of what Greater Gift wants to do on the Facebook Live is educate people on the phases of clinical trials to build better trust, Bunch said.
“Understanding that there is a process, and it is widely researched before it gets to a human being is part of what we have to share,” she said.
According to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, about 30% of the state’s Hispanic community has been vaccinated, roughly the same number as the state’s Black community. That lags behind the state’s white population (35%) and the Asian population (50%).
Mari Jo Turner, the executive director of the Hispanic League, said she hopes the Facebook Live event will dispel some of the myths about the vaccine. Some people believe that the government is implanting a chip into their arms, which can be used for tracking, an especially frightening idea for people who are here with documents. Others fear that the vaccine will lead to sterilization.
There’s also concern that people won’t feel well after the vaccine, which could lead to missing work.
“Especially in the Latino and Hispanic community, they are afraid to lose work,” Turner said.
Eight members of Bravo’s family have died from COVID-19 and many more have had symptoms. More than a year after getting out of the hospital, Bravo continues to suffer from fatigue, uncontrolled bursts of anger, numbness and insomnia.
“My message is clear. This is like a boxing match. You put your guard down and you’re out,” he said. “I want people to know that this is not a joke.”
