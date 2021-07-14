Event focuses on Hispanics and COVID awareness

Part of what Greater Gift wants to do on the Facebook Live is educate people on the phases of clinical trials to build better trust, Bunch said.

“Understanding that there is a process, and it is widely researched before it gets to a human being is part of what we have to share,” she said.

According to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, about 30% of the state’s Hispanic community has been vaccinated, roughly the same number as the state’s Black community. That lags behind the state’s white population (35%) and the Asian population (50%).

Mari Jo Turner, the executive director of the Hispanic League, said she hopes the Facebook Live event will dispel some of the myths about the vaccine. Some people believe that the government is implanting a chip into their arms, which can be used for tracking, an especially frightening idea for people who are here with documents. Others fear that the vaccine will lead to sterilization.

There’s also concern that people won’t feel well after the vaccine, which could lead to missing work.

“Especially in the Latino and Hispanic community, they are afraid to lose work,” Turner said.