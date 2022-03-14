Every resident was 'at risk of severe harm' in Thomasville nursing home, say state investigators

State investigators say that a long-term care center in Thomasville failed to meet multiple standards aimed at keeping residents safe. The investigation is related to a Jan. 16 incident in which two residents were found dead and two were hospitalized in critical condition — and the nursing home had a total of three staff members to care for its patients.
Investigators identified at least 13 areas of "deficient practices" — eight listed as serious.
The N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation released on Monday a 159-page final report on its investigation Jan. 17-Feb. 2 at Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center. A report has been prepared for Tuesday's meeting of the joint legislative oversight Health and Human Services committee.
Investigators determined that "every resident of the facility was placed at risk of severe harm."
The two deceased residents have not been identified, and their causes of death were not listed in the report.
First responders were notified of the situation by 911 calls from residents who said they had not seen staff for several hours. First responders told investigators that the facility smelled "horrible" of "stool and urine" as they arrived between 8:09 and 10 p.m. Jan. 16. There was feces on the floor in several locations.
According to the report, several residents had not been fed lunch or dinner by the time first responders arrived.
Many residents had not had their medication and had not been seen by one of the three nurses on site at the time of the incident.
Those nurses were responsible for 98 residents on the night of Jan. 16.
Investigators determined the eight deficient practices "were serious enough to be cited at the immediate jeopardy level," meaning the nursing home's actions left patients at risk for serious harm or death.
Pine Ridge failed to comply with standards related to: emergency preparedness; freedom from abuse, neglect and exploitation; quality of life (ADL care provided for dependent residents); quality of care (free of accident/hazards/supervision/devices); sufficient nursing staff; sufficient dietary support personnel; and two administrative areas.
Another sector of noncompliance involved resident rights, such as: notifying of changes related to injury, decline in health, room status; having a safe/clean/comfortable/homelike environment; frequency of meals/snacks at bedtime; quality of care.
Noncompliance cited at the immediate jeopardy is the most serious deficiency type, carries the most serious sanctions and requires the provider to take immediate action to avoid future serious harm.
The owner of Pine Ridge, Principle LTC based in Kinston, could not be immediately reached for comment on the state regulatory investigative report.
The division said it has accepted Pine Ridge's Plan of Correction. State health regulators will continue to conduct unannounced site reviews to determine compliance with the plan.
Principle is being required "to establish and maintain an emergency preparedness program that meets state and federal requirements."
The program must include a communication plan and employee training at least annually and testing exercises at least twice a year.
Principle issued a statement Jan. 24 — more than a week after the residents were found — saying “the disruptions to our staffing (on Jan. 16) were created by the combination of hazardous road conditions and the rampant spread of COVID across North Carolina.”
Principle said “we are cooperating fully with state officials investigating this situation and taking meaningful steps to ensure that it does not happen again.”
According to the report, Principle has suspended the nursing home's administrator and nursing director.
“Pine Ridge has been working diligently to address issues that occurred," the nursing said in a statement Monday. "We take the state's concerns very seriously and are responding to areas identified by regulators. We are working diligently to take meaningful steps to ensure all residents are receiving the medical care and support they need. We remain focused on the safety and wellbeing of our residents and staff.
Background
According to a Jan. 18 Thomasville police report, responding officers determined there were three staff members to care for the 98 patients at the long-term care facility at 706 Pineywood Road.
One licensed practical nurse and two certified nursing assistants were at the facility when investigators arrived Jan. 16 — a move prompted by the welfare check by Thomasville police and other local first responders and medical personnel made at the request of residents.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has said that “neither federal nor state law prescribes a minimum staffing ratio for nursing homes.”
An adult care home is required to have one personal care aide for every 20 residents during first and second shift, and one for every 30 during third shift. A supervisor is required to be present every shift in facilities with at least 30 residents.
The report said Pine Ridge operators failed to heed Gov. Roy Cooper's state of emergency declaration on Jan. 13 about the pending winter storm, primarily by not implementing an emergency preparation plan for monitoring local media weather reports.
"Winter weather is rarely a surprise event and to make alternative staffing arrangements (is necessary) should a facility be cut off (meaning routes to and from the facility are impassable)," according to the report.
Tara Myers, DHHS’ deputy secretary for employment, inclusion and economic stability, said in February that "adult care homes are expected to comply with the staffing regulations at all times, even during emergencies, such as inclement weather."
That includes the use of volunteers in an emergency or other emergency staffing strategies, as well as requesting state and federally designated health care professional to address surge needs during an emergency.
Pine Ridge officials told state regulators there were efforts made to bring additional staff to the facility, but they said roads were mostly impassable by the time of the 911 call to Thomasville police.
However, Thomasville police told investigators that roads were passable to the facility.
Rep. Larry Potts, R-Davidson, and co-chairman of the Health and Human Services committee, requested a N.C. Department of Health and Human Services presentation on the investigation.
Potts said in February that “everyone knows there was a calamity of errors that we can address in generalities.”
Potts said Pine Ridge’s short-staffed status during the incident wasn’t surprising given “it seems to be hard these days to gain adequate staffing for a nursing home.”
“It’s a difficult job that requires more pay to be able to find adequately skilled employees and staff levels,” Potts said.
Myers said potential staffing issues at long-term care facilities “are not new, with providers often competing for the same workforce.”
Myers said staffing shortages are impacted by low wages, “hard work, physically and mentally ... with the pandemic (exacerbating) the issue.”
One-star rating
Pine Ridge is listed with a one-star overall health inspections rating, which is classified as “much below average” by CMS.
Health inspection star ratings are “based on each nursing home’s current health inspection (which took place June 17) and two prior inspections, as well as findings from the most recent three years of complaint inspections and three years of infection control inspections.”
Pine Ridge ranked below average for staffing levels but above average for quality of patient care.
CMS said the facility has had 12 complaints over the past three years with nine citations reported, which is three above the average in North Carolina for a long-term care facility.
Most of the complaints centered on patient care, particularly whether patients were receiving the care assigned by their doctors, including appropriate and timely medication, and whether their patient records were being updated as necessary.
Other complaints addressed the quality of food, the length of scheduled breaks for nursing assistants, and lack of documentation that the facility was addressing complaints in a timely fashion.
DHHS said federal and state regulations require nursing homes to “have sufficient staff (particularly nurses) with the appropriate competencies and skills sets to provide nursing and related services to assure resident safety and well-being.”
Staffing levels also are dictated by “resident assessments and individual plans of care (that) consider the number, acuity and diagnoses of the facility’s resident population.”
In a February 2018 recertification report for Pine Ridge, DHHS found that the facility did not have an adequate emergency preparedness plan. Nursing homes are inspected and re-certified by the state each year.
Long-term care facilities must have an emergency preparedness plan — “utilizing an all-hazards approach” — that complies with applicable local, state and federal requirements.
“The plan did not include facility- and community-based risk assessments, which included missing residents, the facilities resident population and a process that included collaboration with local, regional, state and federal officials.
“The plan did not have any policy or procedures regarding the emergency plan, the provision of needs for staff and residents, evacuation, sheltering of residents and staff that remain in the facility and the transportation of medical records. … The plan failed to have a training program.”
336-727-7376