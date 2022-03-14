Every resident was 'at risk of severe harm' in Thomasville nursing home, say state investigators

The owner of Pine Ridge, Principle LTC based in Kinston, could not be immediately reached for comment on the state regulatory investigative report.

The division said it has accepted Pine Ridge's Plan of Correction. State health regulators will continue to conduct unannounced site reviews to determine compliance with the plan.

Principle is being required "to establish and maintain an emergency preparedness program that meets state and federal requirements."

The program must include a communication plan and employee training at least annually and testing exercises at least twice a year.

Principle issued a statement Jan. 24 — more than a week after the residents were found — saying “the disruptions to our staffing (on Jan. 16) were created by the combination of hazardous road conditions and the rampant spread of COVID across North Carolina.”

Principle said “we are cooperating fully with state officials investigating this situation and taking meaningful steps to ensure that it does not happen again.”

According to the report, Principle has suspended the nursing home's administrator and nursing director.