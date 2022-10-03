Everything you need to know about the latest COVID-19 booster

The latest COVID-19 bivalent booster shot — which doctors say is more effective against the COVID strains now circulating — has become more available in the Triad.

It's being offered by the area's three main healthcare systems, county health departments and most pharmacy chains.

When it comes to vaccines, a bivalent shot is designed to protect against two virus strains.

To put into perspective, most seasonal flu vaccines are considered as quadvalent because it provides protections against four flu strains, typically two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses.

The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is designed to protect people from the omicron variant and its most common BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, as well as the original COVID strain.

As of Sept. 28, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports that at least 275,982 North Carolinians had gotten the bivalent booster.

Who's eligible?

The Pfizer version is available for anyone 12 and older, while the Moderna version is available to people 18 and older.

All boosters on the market for those age groups are now the bivalent boosters. People aged 5 to 11 can still receive the original booster, but it is expected that the updated booster will be available for younger people in the coming weeks, DHHS said.

Individuals must have been fully vaccinated previously to be eligible for the bivalent booster. You can't take the bivalent booster as your first-ever COVID vaccine because booster doses are smaller than initial vaccine doses.

People are not eligible for the bivalent shot if they’ve had a COVID shot of any kind within the previous two months.

It is recommended that people wait three months after being diagnosed with COVID before receiving their booster dose.

The bivalent booster shot "does not need to match the brand of the primary series" of vaccine, Novant said.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cautioned there’s no clinical trial data backing the specific bivalent boosters.

According to Politico, the agency believes the evidence from the studies that vaccine manufacturers have had time to conduct is sufficient, given the on-going risk of the evolving virus.

Appointments necessary

For now, every provider is asking individuals to make an appointment for the bivalent booster dose at their respective websites.

For Forsyth County Department of Public Health, appointments can be made at https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21690956.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said appointments are available at all 60 of its Triad locations at AtriumHealth.org/COVID19vaccine, going through the MyWakeHealth website or by calling 336-70-COVID.

Novant Health Inc. said the bivalent booster is available in its family medicine and pediatric clinics. Appointments can be made at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or through their primary care provider.

Appointments for Cone Health are available at conehealth.com/vaccine or by calling 336-890-1188 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

DHHS said about 229,000 of the available bivalent doses in N.C. are being shipped to pharmacies with federal partnerships, such as CVS and Walgreens.

Why now?

The Biden administration is urging people to get the bivalent booster shot in hopes of limiting the impact of omicron subvariant outbreaks during the winter months.

The initial omicron outbreak that began in mid-December and subsided in early March produced the highest level of exposure and infections for the pandemic.

The bivalent booster also is being encouraged for those over age 50, those living in congregate long-term care facilities, and those at high risk of severe disease — over 65 with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, chronic lung disease, as well as those who are immunocompromised.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift encourages eligible individuals to consider getting the bivalent booster by the end of October to get the full benefit before the holidays.

Combination doses

Local and state infectious diseases expert say that it is safe — and preferable — to get the bivalent vaccine and the annual flu shot at the same appointment

By getting the flu vaccine ahead of the Oct. 1 start of the annual flu season, which can last until early May, people can build up immunity before the flu becomes widespread

The Biden administration has said that "if Americans take the updated COVID (bivalent) shots at the same rate as the annual flu shot, as many as 9,000 lives (nationwide) could be spared and 100,000 hospitalizations could be avoided."

“Many of those who are at high risk for serious flu complications — older people, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems — are also at risk of severe COVID-19 complications,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, state health director and chief medical officer.

“COVID-19 and flu shots can be taken together, and we encourage all North Carolinians to stay up to date on both.”

Annual COVID vaccine?

The CDC hasn't determined whether there is a need for an annual COVID-19 booster vaccine akin to the annual flu vaccine.

However, the CDC, state and local infectious diseases experts say an annual COVID-19 vaccine shot will be likely necessary for the foreseeable future.

Because of how the initial omicron variant has mutated over the past nine months, CDC officials say it is likely that the bivalent booster will evolve as new variants and subvariants surface, much as we update influenza vaccines each year.

"Nobody really knows, but we do know that COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon," according to a COVID-19 blog post by Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

"Many experts are thinking that it’s probably going to become something like influenza, that there will be seasons and variations, so we will have to be inoculated against whatever we think is coming our way.

"But with this mRNA platform, it’s pretty straightforward. They predict strains for influenza for the annual flu vaccine, and the same thing might potentially happen with COVID-19."

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, testing and treatments, or to find locations to get a COVID-19 and flu vaccine, go to MySpot.nc.gov or contact the state COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567.