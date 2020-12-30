Eviction freeze extended through Jan. 31 for N.C.

Another 3 million adults have reported difficulty in covering usual household expenses, both according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

This order also extends protections for individuals applying for assistance through the state’s Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program.

NC HOPE is designed to assist eligible low- and- moderate-income renters experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Cooper's office said that more than 21,000 renters have been notified that they will receive rent or utility payment help, and award notices totaling $37.4 million have been issued as the program continues to provide more assistance to its applicants.

Individuals eligible for assistance have to provide evidence they have been adversely affected by the pandemic, have a current household income that is 80% or less of the area median income, and are behind on their rent or utilities when they apply.

Rent assistance is paid to the landlord on behalf of the applicant. This includes overdue and future rent payments for up to six months. At least one month’s rent must be overdue at the time of application.