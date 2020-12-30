Eviction freeze extended through Jan. 31 for N.C.

North Carolinians struggling to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic will get at least one more month of relief under an executive order issued Wednesday by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Executive Order No. 184 extends through at least Jan. 31 a temporary national residential eviction freeze implemented by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in October and recently extended by Congress.
The 10-member Council of State concurred with Cooper's latest executive order.
The CDC order protects residential tenants from eviction for nonpayment of rent.
Cooper's Executive Order No. 171 went into effect Oct. 30 and lasted through Thursday.
Cooper's statement cited that "eviction moratoriums help prevent the spread of COVID-19."
"States that let their eviction moratoriums lapse saw a COVID-19 incidence rate that was 1.6 times higher than states that kept a moratorium in place.
Cooper said the extension of the eviction freeze helps "too many families (that) are living on the edge, trying to do the right thing, but left with impossible choices."
In North Carolina, there are about 485,000 adults in rental housing who have reported that they are not caught up on rent. There were estimates that about 240,000 eviction filings could be submitted in January.
Another 3 million adults have reported difficulty in covering usual household expenses, both according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
This order also extends protections for individuals applying for assistance through the state’s Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program.
NC HOPE is designed to assist eligible low- and- moderate-income renters experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.
Cooper's office said that more than 21,000 renters have been notified that they will receive rent or utility payment help, and award notices totaling $37.4 million have been issued as the program continues to provide more assistance to its applicants.
Individuals eligible for assistance have to provide evidence they have been adversely affected by the pandemic, have a current household income that is 80% or less of the area median income, and are behind on their rent or utilities when they apply.
Rent assistance is paid to the landlord on behalf of the applicant. This includes overdue and future rent payments for up to six months. At least one month’s rent must be overdue at the time of application.
Utility payments will be made directly to the utility provider for up to six months of past due essential utilities.
Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply at www.nc211.org/hope, or call 211 and speak with a program representative from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.
Cooper's executive order requires landlords to make residential tenants aware of their rights under the CDC order.
Landlords must give residents the option of filling out a declaration form before starting any eviction action.
Cooper's order provides eviction protection for residential tenants once they provide the required declaration form to the court or to the landlord.
Cooper's order also clarifies the CDC moratorium "so that it clearly applies to all North Carolinians who meet the CDC’s eligibility criteria, regardless of whether they live in federally subsidized properties."
