Evictions are still happening in Forsyth and across the state, even as moratoriums are set to expire

The CDC order has halted many evictions, but some people have fallen through the cracks, according to the Associated Press. Judges in North Carolina and Missouri have refused to accept the CDC order and nationally, according to housing advocates, the order has been applied inconsistently.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley halted court proceedings for 30 days, starting Dec. 14, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as recently as Dec. 11, Forsyth County Small Claims Court held hearings on evictions, with most of the cases getting continued until late January.

Isaac Sturgill, housing practice group manager for Legal Aid of North Carolina, said even with court closures, clerks in some counties are still holding hearings in Small Claims Court. And, Sturgill said, sheriff's offices around the state are still serving writs of possession, court orders for evictions.

That includes the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Kimbrough said he has no choice but to serve the paperwork.

"I would love not to be able to do it," he said Friday. "The only person who can stop it is the chief justice."