Evictions are still happening in Forsyth and across the state, even as moratoriums are set to expire

Local housing advocates are demanding an end to evictions as federal and state moratoriums expire at the end of the year.
As COVID-19 cases skyrocket nationally and in North Carolina, people still face the possibility of getting evicted, housing advocates say.
On Thursday, about 30 people, representing Housing Justice Now and other advocacy groups, protested outside the Forsyth County Government Center, demanding that Forsyth County commissioners and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. stop evicting people.
Commissioners say they have no control over evictions and Kimbrough said he has an obligation to follow the law when serving court orders, known as writs of possession, that allow landlords to evict people and take back the property.
Outside on Thursday, Rachel Fern of Housing Justice Now said she could go to jail for leaving her 16-year-old dog outside in the cold, but it is absolutely legal for her to evict someone who is renting an apartment from her.
"If that's a human being, a person renting from me and I decide I don't want them in my house, if I lock them out, not only is that not a crime, Forsyth County will do that for me for $25," Fern said. "Men with guns will lock that person outdoors."
Nakitta Long spoke at the protest and said she was close to getting evicted but won her case. According to court papers, her case was dismissed.
"All of a sudden I was facing eviction," Long said. "My landlord told me I had 30 days to get out. I was unemployed through no fault of my own and my family was going to be homeless."
Long said that as she fought her own eviction, she realized that many other people were facing the same issue.
"A lot of times, landlords use tactics and tenants feel powerless, but I fought my case and I won," she said.
Long said other tenants might not be so lucky.
More than 300,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, and more than 6,100 people in North Carolina have perished from the disease. A report co-authored by Wake Forest University law professor Emily Benfer said evictions could accelerate the transmission of COVID-19 by increasing the potential for household crowding and making it harder for people to socially distance.
Support Local Journalism
The report found that when states lifted eviction moratoriums, there was an associated increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
In September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a broad moratorium on evictions. The moratorium specifically targets people who are being evicted for either non-payment of rent or late payment of rent. Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order in October to prevent most evictions.
The CDC order has halted many evictions, but some people have fallen through the cracks, according to the Associated Press. Judges in North Carolina and Missouri have refused to accept the CDC order and nationally, according to housing advocates, the order has been applied inconsistently.
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley halted court proceedings for 30 days, starting Dec. 14, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as recently as Dec. 11, Forsyth County Small Claims Court held hearings on evictions, with most of the cases getting continued until late January.
Isaac Sturgill, housing practice group manager for Legal Aid of North Carolina, said even with court closures, clerks in some counties are still holding hearings in Small Claims Court. And, Sturgill said, sheriff's offices around the state are still serving writs of possession, court orders for evictions.
That includes the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Kimbrough said he has no choice but to serve the paperwork.
"I would love not to be able to do it," he said Friday. "The only person who can stop it is the chief justice."
Early in the pandemic, Kimbrough said he reached out to Beasley, who then issued a statewide order halting evictions. But it makes no sense, Kimbrough said, to reach out to Beasley now because she was recently defeated in the election. Paul Newby will be the new chief justice and he won't take office until after the new year. Kimbrough said he plans to reach out to Newby once he takes office.
Kimbrough said he had been evicted years before he took office.
"I know the embarrassment attached to it, I know the anger attached to it," he said. "I've been there."
But Kimbrough said he is obligated by law to serve the court papers.
Sturgill of Legal Aid said that's not true. Law-enforcement agencies have discretion when a tenant has a CDC moratorium declaration. He said three sheriff's offices in North Carolina, including Guilford, have elected not to issue writs of possession when tenants have a CDC moratorium declaration.
Jim Secor, deputy county attorney assigned to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, said the sheriff's office is still serving writs of possession but will not serve it on a tenant if that tenant has a valid CDC moratorium declaration. But that person can still get evicted in cases where the court system has already ruled on the CDC declaration and determined that the tenant didn't qualify.
Gordon Watkins, a Forsyth County attorney assigned to the sheriff's office, said once a court orders eviction, "the Sheriff and his deputies have the legal duty to carry out the eviction." He said the sheriff cannot "overrule the court's decision or pick and choose which orders to enforce."
336-727-7326
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.