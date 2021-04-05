Ex-cop, girlfriend plead to child abuse charges in Winston-Salem

During the investigation, police examined text messages between Binkley and Ingram, Glanton said. They revealed that Binkley was frustrated at having to care for the boy and that she had given him Benadryl to relieve a headache after he hit his head. Binkley also left the house and went to have a smoothie with her sister. She left her 10-year-old son from a previous relationship to care for Ingram's son. According to a memorandum from an assistant city manager, Binkley left Ingram's son with her 10-year-old son for three hours.

Beth Toomes, Ingram's attorney, said Ingram could not take off from work when Binkley informed him that his child had been injured. It also wasn't clear if the injury was serious, she said. But Glanton said Binkley should not have left Ingram's son without adult supervision after a head injury and that Ingram had a responsibility as a parent to immediately go home to see about his son.

Ben Porter, Binkley's attorney, said that, at the time of the October incident, she had just had a difficult pregnancy and her first child with Ingram spent a month in the hospital. She went to see him every day during that month. And when she made the decision to leave Ingram's son in the care of her 10-year-old, she didn't think she was doing a bad thing, Porter said. She now acknowledges she made a poor decision, her attorney said.