Ex-prosecutor gets law license back after conviction
Ex-prosecutor gets law license back after conviction

RALEIGH — A former North Carolina district attorney who admitted a scheme where he and another prosecutor hired each other's wives to skirt ethics rules now has his law license back.

State Bar records show Craig Blitzer's license was restored Aug. 19 when the disciplinary committee confirmed that he met the requirements to return to practicing law, The News & Observer reported.

Blitzer, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to failing to properly perform his job as Rockingham County district attorney, agreed to a suspension of his law license. Last year, Blitzer was suspended from working as a lawyer for four years, but got credit for the years prior.

The State Bureau of Investigation learned in 2016 that Blitzer's wife had received $48,000 in unearned pay by claiming to work for the neighboring district attorney's office while taking nursing classes. Blitzer testified that former Person/Caswell County District Attorney Wallace Bradsher convinced him that it would be OK.

Bradsher was sentenced to four months in prison for obtaining property by false pretense, obstruction of justice, aiding and abetting and failure to discharge the duties of his office. He served his jail time before the N.C. Court of Appeals overturned two of those charges.

