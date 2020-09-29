Ex-Walkertown Middle School teacher indicted on sex charges. Accused of abusing three students

A former teacher at Walkertown Middle School has been indicted on charges that she sexually abused three male students last year.

Carly Erin Kaczmarek, 33, of Belews Creek, was indicted on one count of statutory rape, one count of indecent liberties, two counts of sex act with a student and two counts of sexual activity with a student. Kaczmarek was a teacher at Walkertown Middle at the time.

The offenses are alleged to have happened between Nov. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019, the indictments said.

School administrators were notified of an investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office into allegations of inappropriate incidents that reportedly happened off Walkertown Middle School's campus, the school district said.

Kaczmarek was initially suspended pending an investigation into a separate and unrelated matter, the school system said. School officials declined to provide details of that investigation.

She has since been fired, according to the school system.

Kaczmarek had worked as a teacher with the school system since 2014, the school district has said.

