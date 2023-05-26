Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The top tier of executive compensation in the Triad is no longer exclusive to banks and manufacturers.

Healthcare executives took three of the top-10 spots in the Winston-Salem Journal's annual review of the compensation packages paid primarily in the previous year. The 11th annual analysis puts a spotlight on 38 publicly-traded corporations and 15 nonprofit organizations based in the Triad or with major operations here.

The healthcare presence comes courtesy of stock- and stock-options awards for corporate chief executives Tim Bertram of ProKidney Corp. (No. 1 at $46.1 million in total compensation) and Adam Schechter of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (No. 8 at $14.9 million).

In Bertram's case, there's a strong likelihood that he would receive just a fraction of the money that ProKidney made him eligible for in 2022 given the medical research group has yet to turn a profit.

Meanwhile, compensation for the heads of five large not-for-profit healthcare systems and 10 nonprofit community agencies are based on annual company bondholder documents and their most recent IRS filings, most of which are from 2020 and 2021.

Because nonprofit healthcare systems don't have stock to offer top executives, salary and other payouts are the main compensation resources.

Those compensation categories lifted Advocate Health co-chief executive Eugene Woods into ninth overall in the analysis at $13.9 million (Advocate is the parent company of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist). Not only that, but Woods topped the list for base salary at $3.7 million — nearly 50% higher than Wells Fargo's Charlie Scharf at No. 2.

Wells Fargo disclosed in January that Scharf requested to the board of directors that his base salary of $2.5 million be unchanged from 2021. The board cited "the remaining work left to be completed and therefore, (he) did not believe an increase in compensation level was appropriate this year."

Meanwhile, Novant Health's Carl Armato was No. 3 in base salary at $2 million and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist's Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag was No. 4 at just under $1.9 million.

How it works

Corporations are required by Congress to report in its annual shareholder proxy filings the base salary, bonus/incentive pay, stock and stock-option awards, deferred compensation (typically pensions) and perks of their five highest-paid executives.

Stock- and stock-option awards are valued in the annual proxy filings on the day they are awarded by the company. However, they can vary in value with the corporation’s share price.

Although federal regulators require corporations to declare the value annually, executives typically are required to wait a specified amount of time — often one to three years — to receive those shares or exercise the options. The prevailing theory is that executives will be more inclined to be prudent with shareholder value, potentially taking less risk, if their own compensation is weighted primarily toward share-price performance.

As such, paying chief executives $1 million in annual base salary continues to become more outdated for corporate America during 2022 in lieu of more lucrative incentive pay and stock- and stock-option awards.

Of the 38 chief executives in the analysis, 21 were paid at least $1 million in base salary.

Yet, in most instances, their base salary typically ranked second — and often third — in their compensation categories behind stock and stock-option award, and incentive pay.

There remains an unchanging attitude toward corporate executive compensation even during the pandemic, said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.

“On balance, there was little to no impact,” Gray said. “In many cases, pay at the top continued to rise just as it has in the previous years even in the face of weakened balance sheets."

Seven other chief executives with Triad ties had $10 million-plus stock and stock-option award compensation. Among them: Wells Fargo's Scharf at $16.6 million; Raytheon Technologies' Gregory Hayes ($15.7 million); Nucor Corp.'s Leon Topalian ($13.6 million); Caterpillar's Jim Umpleby ($13.5 million); and VF Corp.'s Steven Randle ($10.2 million).

In fact, only seven of the 38 corporations provided their chief executives with less than $1 million in stock and stock-option awards.

“Incentive-based stock awards and grants have become a massively disproportionate component of total executive compensation,” said Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC-Charlotte.

Justified?

The blurring of the lines between corporate and not-for-profit executive compensation has become more pronounced in recent years.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has more than 22,000 employees overall and is the largest employer in Forsyth County at about 14,000. In its fiscal 2022 report on executive compensation, Atrium embraced that reality by saying Woods' pay is justified, given the complexity of managing a large hospital system.

“Atrium Health continues to recruit and retain some of the most respected leaders in the industry,” Atrium said in a statement included with the filing. “Those leaders have positioned Atrium Health in such a way that, today, we are part of an organization that is larger than both McDonald’s and Kraft Heinz, as well as leading local Fortune 500 firms like Duke Energy and Truist, in terms of total annual revenue.”

Novant, meanwhile, has more than 35,000 employees overall in its four-state network, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

According to the Novant Board of Trustees, executive compensation “must follow very specific checks and balances. It must be considered reasonable and within an acceptable range compared to similar organizations.”

Critics of large healthcare compensation packages, foremost state Treasurer Dale Folwell, say the systems use their nonprofit status for tax advantages and public relations purposes, while leaders have sought to justify corporate-level wages and benefits for top executives.

“These nonprofit hospital executives have lost their mission,” Folwell said in February. “They are supposed to make people better, not make themselves richer.”

In February, Folwell released the latest in a series of investigative reports into what he unabashedly calls a healthcare "cartel" that linked the annual compensation of the systems' top executives with rank-and-file employees and the quality of patient care.

Folwell’s primary interest in the healthcare systems is his oversight authority of the State Health Plan, which has more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.

Folwell says the 144-page report demonstrates "a decade of growing wage inequity across nonprofit hospitals."

Folwell has opposed major healthcare system mergers affecting North Carolina, whether its Atrium Health's acquisition of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the subsequent merger of Atrium with Advocate Aurora to form Advocate Health or Novant's purchase of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Talking about the state's healthcare systems' chief executives, Folwell has said "they seem to be paid to merge and raise prices. Frontline workers risked their lives to care for patients, but nurse and physician wages have risen far more slowly than executive pay over the past decade."

In a trickle-down effect, healthcare executive compensation played a role in the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recently failing to approve about $200,000 to the Forsyth Medical Center Foundation as part of an opioid treatment package.

Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt complained that Novant, which would end up receiving the opioid treatment money from the hospital’s foundation, spends too much on salaries for top officials and doesn’t provide enough money to care for those who can’t afford to pay.

“They are tax exempt for a reason and that," Whisenhunt said, "is to provide charitable care."