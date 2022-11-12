Expanding EV access: Charlotte affordable housing residents to share electric vehicles

With an average price of about $66,000, electric vehicles remain out of reach for most Americans on the lower end of the pay scale.

Even the cheapest new EVs have starting sticker prices approaching $30,000, so going with the most basic of models — like the Chevrolet Volt and Nissan Leaf — is no bargain for folks already struggling to pay rent and keep up with the bills.

But starting next summer, residents and staff members from affordable housing communities in Charlotte will have access to EVs through a vehicle-sharing partnership between the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, Centralina Regional Council and city of Charlotte.

The program is part of the nationwide Affordable Mobility Platform funded by the U.S. Department of Energy and managed by Forth Mobility, a Portland, Oregon-based organization focused on increasing access to EVs through demonstration projects.

Of the 10 participating cities in the U.S., Charlotte is the only one in the Southeast.

A ‘crossroads’The Charlotte program will launch in July of 2023 with 10 shared EVs that will be made available to five affordable housing developments across the city. Details are still being finalized, the organizations said, but the five communities that have committed to the effort total a combined 538 units.

“Our region is at the crossroads of equity and unprecedented levels of funding for transportation electrification,” said Jason Wager, assistant director at the Centralina Regional Council and director of the Centralina Clean Fuels Coalition. “This project is extremely timely and will further define the role local governments can play in the deployment of electric vehicles for everyone.”

Residents with valid driver’s licenses initially will have a chance to test drive the vehicles through ride-and-drive events. Eventually, residents will be able to reserve the vehicles online and rent them at a “small hourly or daily fee,” the organizations said.

“The program is funded for two years and designed with the intention to continue as a self-funded model in the years to come,” they noted in their announcement of the partnership this week.

Organizers added that they hope the Charlotte project is the first of several like it in North Carolina.

“With Governor (Roy) Cooper’s administration’s focus on the rapid and equitable shift to electric transportation, this innovative project will serve as a model for wider-scale EV sharing in underserved communities across the state,” said Stan Cross, electric transportation policy director at the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.

‘Novel model’Access to EV charging is an additional barrier to many residents of multifamily complexes.

That’s why the Affordable Mobility Platform plans to install two EV chargers in each of the five communities. The charging stations will include two ports — one to power the shared electric vehicles and the other for charging vehicles from surrounding communities.

“AMP presents a novel model that addresses several intersectional issues faced by many middle to lower-income residents,” said Patrick King, electric transportation equity manager at the Southern Alliance for Clean energy. “The program provides a means of transportation that reduces emissions and at a low cost that’s a fraction of traditional vehicle ownership, the benefits of which improve the air quality not just for members of the housing developments but for all communities.”

The program will benefit residents while replacing trips in traditional vehicles that contribute to climate change in a rapidly growing city whose population depends heavily on automobiles, noted Sarah Hazel, Charlotte’s chief sustainability and resiliency officer.

“Because transportation makes up 40% of Charlotte’s total greenhouse gas emissions, decarbonizing this sector through electrification is a critical strategy for a low carbon future,” Hazel said.