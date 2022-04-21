Expert agrees wastewater better measuring stick for monitoring COVID

A local infectious diseases expert said Thursday that the state has made an appropriate move in putting more emphasis on monitoring wastewater than COVID-19 case counts.

“It turns out that the (COVID-19) numbers you find in sewage reflect probably closer now than absolute case numbers,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

On March 21, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said the next phase of its COVID-19 response is based on the four principles of “prioritizing equity, empowering individuals, maintaining health system capacity and collaborating with local partners.”

Kody Kinsley, the state’s health secretary, said at that time that with the current overall decline in key COVID-19 metrics, DHHS is placing more importance on a different set of measures, including wastewater surveillance. Officials also continue to monitor hospital admissions and new variants.

“COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms,” DHHS said in announcing the shift.

In DHHS’ latest weekly COVID-19 dashboard update Wednesday, there was 5.1 million COVID-19 virus particles found in the wastewater samples last week. up from 2.1 million for the week that ended April 9.

To put that into context, there was nearly 100 million COVID-19 particles found in wastewater samples in late January during the peak of the omicron surge.

“You can watch the sewage numbers in a particular community to determine whether your COVID (spread) is going up or down,” Ohl said. “It also tends to show up earlier than with the absolute case numbers and hospitalizations, which tend to lag behind two to three weeks.”

Ohl said the latest local wastewater samples provide evidence that COVID-19 has plateaued in the Triad, while those numbers are rising both in Charlotte and the Triangle.

“We are getting closer to where we were in October, and our hospitalizations haven’t really gone up a lot in recent weeks,” Ohl said.

Ohl said that for Baptist facilities, all but one of their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Ohl said the Triad and North Carolina are benefiting, as expected, from warmer spring weather and people getting outside more during daylight hours.

DHHS reported Forsyth County with an additional 218 new COVID-19 cases, but no related deaths, in Wednesday’s update. The weekly case count was up 43% from 153 cases in the April 13 report.

In all, Forsyth has reported 92,555 cases and 793 COVID-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

There has been just one COVID-related death reported for Forsyth so far in April.

DHHS reports the BA.2 variant making up 78% of North Carolina cases for the period of March 27 to April 9.

Ohl said it’s become clear that there are at least two subvariants mutating from BA.2 that could eventually affect the Triad.

However, Ohl said that because there hasn’t been an immediate surge with BA.2 that he doesn’t believe the community spread will be anything close to delta or omicron.

Currently, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Forsyth as a county with low community spread.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped from 369 a week ago to 351 in the latest update.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 61 COVID-19 patients as of April 19, up from 59 the previous week.

