Forsyth's COVID-19 case count increased by 30 to 6,511, according to Thursday's report from the state Department of Health and Human Services. The death toll was unchanged at 84.
Meanwhile, the number of statewide cases rose by 1,222 to reach 180,754. There were 32 additional deaths for an overall count of 2,990.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, expressed concerns Thursday about the potential ripple effect from recent large public gatherings leading to additional community spread of the virus.
Forsyth Department of Public Health officials said Wednesday it could take four to 14 days to determine whether President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Winston-Salem contributes to a significant community spread of the virus.
Trump spoke for a little more than an hour Tuesday on the tarmac at Smith Reynolds Airport.
Airport director Mark Davidson said he estimated 7,000 to 9,000 individuals turned out for the rally. Photos from the event suggest most attendees did not wear a face mask despite state requirements.
"If someone would have (asked), 'Is that a good idea,' I would have said no from a COVID standpoint," Ohl said.
Ohl said that, although large outdoor gatherings "could be done in a way that would seem safe, it may be there are a lot of activities in and around that event ... where COVID-19 transmissions could occur."
He cites as an area of concern that many attendees were required to ride a bus from a parking lot to attend the rally.
"That event does have some potential to be a super-spreader event," Ohl said. "Being outside would decrease that chance, but being in buses would increase it."
"There likely were unmasked people (on the buses) in probably a lot of loud voices, talking and yelling," Ohl said.
Ohl said another potential factor that could lead to super-spreader status was the number of attendees from outside the county.
"It'll be a little hard to track the spread from the event. Time will tell," he said.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and state Health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen released a statement Wednesday after meeting with Trump administration healthcare expert Dr. Deborah Birx and participating in a White House coronavirus task force conference call.
Cooper and Cohen said they discussed with Birx “the need for our elected officials and candidates to lead by example on the campaign trail this fall by holding events with face coverings and social distancing.”
Cooper said he requested additional federal support about “needing national leaders to model effective prevention strategies … and to take these measures to protect North Carolinians when visiting the state.”
Cohen said Thursday that the appeal was made to both presidential candidates and their surrogates who chose to campaign in North Carolina.
Cohen expressed concern Thursday that while North Carolina remains "in the simmer" stage with COVID-19 cases, there are plateaus in certain regions that are at "stubbornly high levels" at the state and national levels.
Ohl recommended that people at large public gatherings, particularly where individuals were unmasked and in close proximity, should consider it a "civic responsibility to self-monitor for 14 days, lay low and put yourself in a self-quarantine situation."
For those considering being tested for COVID-19 post-event, Ohl suggested they wait at least four or five days "to provide some peace of mind ... because you are at risk."
subhed
The state experienced a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations after apparently reaching a nearly three-month low of 765 on Sunday. Hospitalizations were at 928 as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday after being at 916 in the Wednesday report.
DHHS cautioned again it continues to experience "technical and submission issues with hospital systems' data" that began Friday.
DHHS said 90% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Thursday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region for COVID-19 data had a 96% reporting rate.
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday: 5,767 (about 88.5%)
Active Forsyth County cases as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday: 662
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region: 179, the third highest of any region in the state.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
Total statewide residents considered recovered as of noon Tuesday: 156,652 (about 88%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals at 4 p.m. Mondays.
Daily N.C. tests reported Thursday (subject to change): 26,277
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Tuesday (latest day available): 6.3% out of 10,618 tests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.