Expert: High COVID-19 levels in NC are worrisome, but not enough to maintain state of emergency

A local infectious diseases expert said Tuesday he is not overly concerned about the Aug. 15 lifting of the COVID-19 State of Emergency by Gov. Roy Cooper.

However, Novant Health's Dr. David Priest warned that communities and individuals may not be paying enough attention to the BA.5 omicron subvariant, currently the most prevalent strain of COVID-19, which is highly infectious and contagious.

"In some ways, society has sort of moved on (from COVID) ... for better or worse," Priest said. "That we're just going to live with this. That some people just ignore it now.

"In the context of a 2 1/2-year pandemic, we still have hundreds of people dying every day in the United States (from COVID), whereas at one point we had thousands."

Eight more COVID-19 related deaths were reported for Forsyth for the week that ended July 9. The county's total deaths since the pandemic began are at 850.

North Carolina is one of 13 states that has not ended its COVID-19 state of emergency, with Georgia the only other Southeast state with that status.

Gov. Cooper cautioned last week that "cases are on the rise with this latest BA.5 variant, so I encourage all North Carolinians to know their risk and take steps to protect themselves."

Forsyth County is among six in the Triad with high levels of COVID-19, according to Thursday's report from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Forsyth reported 879 cases for the week that ended July 9, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's down 3.7% from a revised 913 in the previous report.

By comparison, in April the number of weekly cases had fallen below 200.

DHHS said 122, or 13.9%, of the new Forsyth cases are among people who have been re-infected.

Priest said that because BA.5 has the ability to "evade immunity from previous infections and vaccines, your chance of reinfection are higher" even if you had any of the previous COVID-19 strains earlier this year.

Forsyth has had at least 102,808 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

Priest cautioned that BA.5 subvariant "is running through communities in ways that we are underestimating because we don't have accurate data points."

Priest and Forsyth health director Joshua Swift have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases. People are not required to report their positive at-home tests to county health departments.

However, Swift said the department has seen an increase of people who test positive from an at-home kit then choose to verify the result through a test administered by the health department.

Personal responsibility

"We can't move on; we still have to care for those patients, have to maximize the health in our communities, care for the most vulnerable, and hope we get a reprieve from the pandemic in the months ahead," Priest said.

Fortunately, he said, the BA.5 subvariant isn't — so far — leading to a sharp rise in hospitalizations and deaths.

Priest said Novant has about 150 COVID-19 patients in its North Carolina hospitals, which is up about 20% since the beginning of July.

"It doesn't appear to lend itself to more hospitalizations and ICU cases, but a single case does have the potential to infect a large number of people," Priest said. "There has been talk that it could be as contagious as the measles.

"The good news is the hospitals are hanging in there in terms (of the number) of beds and care for COVID-19 patients.

"We haven't seen the real high levels of hospitalizations as we did in January, but it's still a pretty significant burden."

Priest said the latest attempt at emphasizing personal responsibility in terms of masks and other mandates should continue even with the BA.5 spread.

"If you live in a community with high level of spread, please know your own personal level of risk," Priest said.

"Strongly consider getting a booster, wearing a mask in crowded indoor public places and public transportation."

Priest said he continues to recommend getting all boosters for which you are eligible during the BA.5 wave because the vaccine "will give you enough of an immune response to reduce the risk of severe illness ... and fewer effects to your day to day life if you get COVID."

Priest summed up his thoughts on masking by saying "we ought to just let everyone be and live the way they need to live and wear a mask if you need to wear a mask.

"One hope is that we will see a downturn in cases in a few weeks because (BA.5) will run out of people to infect because it is so contagious and spreading so rapidly," Priest said.