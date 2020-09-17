Expert: Risk of dying from COVID-19 is the same for vulnerable young people as for much older patients

Forsyth County reported a small uptick in COVID-19 cases Thursday with no additional deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. With 13 new cases, Forsyth is at 6,707 since mid-March.
Meanwhile, the statewide count is approaching 190,000 with 1,552 cases listed for Wednesday for a total of 189,576. Statewide, there were another 31 virus deaths reported Thursday for an overall total of 3,180.
The latest Forsyth Department of Public Health surveillance report, released Tuesday, found that 66, or 72%, of the county's COVID-19 related deaths have been among people 65 or older.
Some young people vulnerable
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday that recent COVID-19 studies "were sobering" in showing that individuals between ages 20 and 35 may be at higher risk for requiring hospitalization for treatment.
"When they do get hospitalized, 21% will end up in an intensive care unit, 10% on a ventilator, and 2% to 3% will die," Ohl said.
A Forsyth COVID-19 report released Tuesday lists two deaths of people between ages 25 and 34.
Ohl said that for 20- to 35-year-olds with diabetes, obesity, increased weight, high blood pressure or heart disease, "your risk of dying from COVID is actually the same as a 65-year-old."
Ohl also addressed concerns about flu season, which begins Oct. 1, overlapping the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing the need to keep two viruses from circulating at the same time.
"There's a little bit of a myth out there that the flu can give someone a false positive for (COVID)," Ohl said. "It's not true. Getting a flu shot earlier this year is a wise thing to do."
Ohl said he doesn't expect a viable COVID-19 vaccine to become available until late this year or winter 2021. There has been talk from the Trump administration that a vaccine could become available before the Nov. 3 general election.
"I feel quite strongly and passionately that unless a vaccine is shown to be safe and effective, it shouldn't be rolled out until it is," Ohl said.
He said initial COVID-19 immunizations will go to healthcare and essential workers and the elderly.
By the numbers
Forsyth deaths reported Thursday: 0.
Total COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth since reporting began in mid-March: 94, including five reported Tuesday. Altogether, there have been 18 virus-related deaths in Forsyth during September, about 19% of the county total.
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday (latest information available): 6,102 (about 90.9%).
Active Forsyth County cases as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday: 511.
Total statewide residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday: 167,257 (about 89.5%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals on Mondays.
Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized on Thursday: 894, down 24 from Wednesday's report.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region: 194, second highest of any region in the state.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS said 96% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Thursday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region for COVID-19 data had a 100% reporting rate.
Daily N.C. tests reported Thursday (subject to change): 24,950. Overall total is 2.71 million.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Tuesday (latest day available): 5.6% out of 15,480 tests.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Tuesday (latest day available): 3.7% out of about 850 tests.
All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some numbers may be transferred to another county's tally if individuals are later found to reside elsewhere.
