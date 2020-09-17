Expert: Risk of dying from COVID-19 is the same for vulnerable young people as for much older patients

Ohl also addressed concerns about flu season, which begins Oct. 1, overlapping the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing the need to keep two viruses from circulating at the same time.

"There's a little bit of a myth out there that the flu can give someone a false positive for (COVID)," Ohl said. "It's not true. Getting a flu shot earlier this year is a wise thing to do."

Ohl said he doesn't expect a viable COVID-19 vaccine to become available until late this year or winter 2021. There has been talk from the Trump administration that a vaccine could become available before the Nov. 3 general election.

"I feel quite strongly and passionately that unless a vaccine is shown to be safe and effective, it shouldn't be rolled out until it is," Ohl said.

He said initial COVID-19 immunizations will go to healthcare and essential workers and the elderly.

By the numbers

Forsyth deaths reported Thursday: 0.

Total COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth since reporting began in mid-March: 94, including five reported Tuesday. Altogether, there have been 18 virus-related deaths in Forsyth during September, about 19% of the county total.