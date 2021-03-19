Experts: Don't relax yet on COVID-19 precautions

"It may come to that as the science evolves over time," Priest said. "There is no protocol yet for giving someone a second series or a booster of COVID-19 vaccine.

"As we learn more about this, there may be particular patients or individuals that should have a second series. We're just not there yet in terms of the data."

Priest said he would not be surprised by an annual COVID-19 vaccine shot similar to the flu, and that it could be customized with each year's new variants.

"In current (CDC) guidelines, there is the ability to mix the different products in extreme circumstances," Priest said.

"But, in general, if you get one vaccine first, you should get it as the second dose."

Both officials with Novant and Wake Forest Baptist Health are recommending that individuals and families adhere to social distancing guidelines if they choose to vacation over the normal spring-break period.

“I think in general people are feeling a little more brave to go out, to go to a restaurant if they haven’t in a while, get together from some friends,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist.