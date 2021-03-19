Experts: Don't relax yet on COVID-19 precautions

The recent stabilization of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally and statewide has been seen by many people as a possible light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.
However, a local infectious disease expert cautioned again Friday that reaching a plateau doesn't mean it's time to ease off adhering to the social distancing 3 Ws.
"We're glad the cases and the rate of new cases are declining, but we're kind of where we were in late summer" with those metrics, said Dr. David Priest with Novant Health Inc.
"We can lose perspective because the surge was so big (from November through January), the peak got so high, that we're now to a point where 'good, we're almost back to normal.
"But in reality, (the current metrics) remain big and COVID is still out there."
Priest said infectious disease experts remain concerned that a sizable number of eligible individuals are either not interested in being vaccinated or waiting to see how the vaccine performs in those already inoculated.
"These infectious variants could still lead to more surges," Priest said.
"We know the way forward and it's a matter of sticking with it."
Priest said the science currently remains unclear about the need for a booster shot, and whether individuals would need to get the same vaccine in a booster.
"It may come to that as the science evolves over time," Priest said. "There is no protocol yet for giving someone a second series or a booster of COVID-19 vaccine.
"As we learn more about this, there may be particular patients or individuals that should have a second series. We're just not there yet in terms of the data."
Priest said he would not be surprised by an annual COVID-19 vaccine shot similar to the flu, and that it could be customized with each year's new variants.
"In current (CDC) guidelines, there is the ability to mix the different products in extreme circumstances," Priest said.
"But, in general, if you get one vaccine first, you should get it as the second dose."
Both officials with Novant and Wake Forest Baptist Health are recommending that individuals and families adhere to social distancing guidelines if they choose to vacation over the normal spring-break period.
“I think in general people are feeling a little more brave to go out, to go to a restaurant if they haven’t in a while, get together from some friends,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist.
"If you're going to go the beach, that's fine. Just think about what you're going to do afterward."
Ohl said the increase in COVID-19 variants, though not as much in North Carolina, “might explain the stagnation in our case decline.”
"When people travel, they can increase the travel of variants from different areas in the United States."
“We don’t have a ton of variants in North Carolina, and we’d like to keep it that way."
Ohl said for even those who have been vaccinated, "you should be masking, especially if there are unvaccinated people there, and you should take it outside when visiting friends and family."
“The concern is always there, and if people starting really letting down their guard, it could be more of a problem.”
