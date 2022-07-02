Experts respond to concern of a fish kill or harmful algal bloom at High Rock Lake, only to find the casings of thousands of molted flies

On Thursday, Yadkin Riverkeeper responded to a homeowner off of High Rock Lake reporting what appeared to be either a fish kill or a harmful algal bloom in the lake, but an investigation showed that instead, it was thousands of mayflies molting and leaving behind their casings.

Edgar Miller, the executive director of Yadkin Riverkeeper, explained that this is a natural, normal process in the mayfly lifecycle, though it is unclear whether it is normal for this to happen at this scale.

Miller said that from a distance it looked like a large layer of aquatic vegetation until he saw it close up, when it began to look like small minnows that were dead. Despite that, it was determined that these were, in fact, the casings of a type of mayfly.

Andrew Pitner, a water quality supervisor with the Mooresville Regional Office of the NC Division of Water Resources, said they have received similar reports in the past of these “hatches” on High Rock Lake, although it is unclear whether the size of these hatches is similar in scale to the one currently on the lake.

The Mooresville Regional Office sent staff out to check the water quality and investigate the situation on Thursday, deeming that this did not impact the quality of the water, and making the conclusion that it was just flies.

Miller said he appreciated the state responding to the concern and checking it out.

“(I am) happy folks are concerned about the water quality,” said Pitner, “and glad it turned out to be more of a natural process than a fish kill.”

