Explosive lawsuit puts UNC School of the Arts in unwanted spotlight

A slight breeze stirred the autumn’s early leaves near the library and learning commons where clusters of UNC School of the Arts students gathered Tuesday morning.
In various stages of alertness, some hustled, heads down, toward a class starting without them. Others ambled to their own internal clocks, lugging portfolios, musical instruments and coffee.
Engaged young people, serious about their crafts, mingled in the safety of a cocoon designed expressly to nourish artistic expression.
With a little better natural light, it would have made a perfect snapshot for a school catalog. The scene could not have been staged any better, exactly what visionary founders had in mind when the North Carolina School of the Arts enrolled its first students in 1965.
It did not look or feel like a place reeling from a lawsuit alleging widespread sexual predatory behavior that came to light the same day the school installed a new chancellor.
Island unto itself
For many, if not most, average Joe and Jane locals, the UNC School of the Arts is an island tucked away in the gentle hills of the Washington Park neighborhood.
It neither wields the economic might of Wake Forest University nor garners the fierce loyalty shown for Winston-Salem State University, the city’s oldest UNC school.
UNCSA, perhaps by design and certainly through no fault of its own, remains something of a mystery only to be thought of, perhaps, when driving past the Stevens Center or buying tickets to a performance.
That changed when seven alumni filed a lawsuit last week in Forsyth Superior Court alleging that the school, through its administration, condoned a culture of sexual abuse and exploitation for more than a generation beginning in the 1970s.
Anyone who listened to — or read accounts afterward about — the stories told by alumni surely had stomachs turned.
One young man, a high school student in the 1980s, spoke of having faculty members groom him for sexual abuse beginning when he was 16.
“I am broken and have been for decades,” the young man said in a Zoom call Monday.
In the world of criminal justice, that’s the behavior of predators who, if proven guilty, richly deserve lengthy prison sentences.
But in this case, the victims’ only recourse is through civil litigation of the sort filed last week. Some of the defendants named in the suit are dead and others have left the school’s employ.
And honestly, if not for a 2019 law that makes it easier for adult survivors of child sexual abuse to file civil suits, even that level of legal satisfaction might have been out of reach.
“All I want is justice and want everyone to know that students have access to that justice thanks to the SAFE Child Act,” said Gloria Allred, an attorney well-known for representing the victims of predators Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby and R. Kelly, during the news conference.
‘Horrified and appalled’
Perhaps later than some would have liked, high-ranking officials at the UNC School of the Arts responded the only way they could — by generally condemning sexual abuse and misconduct while admitting nothing as to specific allegations.
It will be left to a court — or lawyers working behind closed doors — to decide terms of a settlement.
“Simply stated, we are horrified by the allegations of sexual abuse and are appalled by the concept that sexual abuse could happen under the guise of artistic training,” said Brian Cole, the chancellor only installed Friday, in a prepared statement Monday.
He correctly noted some reforms from the 1990s, including a UNC system policy against improper relationships between students and university employees.
But that does little to acknowledge pressures perhaps unique to the conservatories at UNC School of the Arts.
An instructor at UNCSA would wield considerably more power and influence over an aspiring ballet dancer than would a professor at N.C. State who teaches accounting, simply due to the much smaller world of dance.
Equally as appalling as the allegations is the implication that a commission empaneled in the 1990s to look into similar sex-abuse charges papered over findings and even allowed some of the accused faculty to continue working on campus.
The UNC School of the Arts, for the foreseeable future, can no longer enjoy its relative anonymity and isolation.
An explosive lawsuit, accompanied by a nationwide call for other potential victims to step forward, threatens to morph into a dreaded class-action. The clock to add more claims ticks with a Dec. 31 deadline looming.
This next chapter in the short history of the school has the potential to overshadow all that’s come before. But with an honest reckoning, the lawsuit may finally cleanse an institution key to a town that bills itself as the City of Arts and Innovation.
We can only hope so for the sake of the school and its young students, past and present.
