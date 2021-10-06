Explosive lawsuit puts UNC School of the Arts in unwanted spotlight

UNCSA, perhaps by design and certainly through no fault of its own, remains something of a mystery only to be thought of, perhaps, when driving past the Stevens Center or buying tickets to a performance.

That changed when seven alumni filed a lawsuit last week in Forsyth Superior Court alleging that the school, through its administration, condoned a culture of sexual abuse and exploitation for more than a generation beginning in the 1970s.

Anyone who listened to — or read accounts afterward about — the stories told by alumni surely had stomachs turned.

One young man, a high school student in the 1980s, spoke of having faculty members groom him for sexual abuse beginning when he was 16.

“I am broken and have been for decades,” the young man said in a Zoom call Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the world of criminal justice, that’s the behavior of predators who, if proven guilty, richly deserve lengthy prison sentences.

But in this case, the victims’ only recourse is through civil litigation of the sort filed last week. Some of the defendants named in the suit are dead and others have left the school’s employ.