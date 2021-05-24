Extra SNAP benefits available to N.C. families with young children.

The state's Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program is being expanded to provide benefits to eligible children under age 6 who live in households receiving SNAP benefits.
The state departments of Health and Human Services, and Public Instruction are overseeing the expansion.
The additional P-EBT benefits began last week. DHHS projects issuing an additional $120 million in P-EBT benefits through the expansion.
“Food insecurity for families has increased significantly during the pandemic," Susan Gale Perry, DHHS' chief deputy secretary for opportunity and well-being, said in a statement.
"This program is one way that we can support young children and their families who have been particularly hard hit."
Families don't have to apply for the P-EBT benefits for children under age 6.
The program provides a benefit on an EBT card that can be used to buy food at authorized retailers, including most major grocery stores. The program authorized and funded by the U.S. Agriculture Department.
In September, the program provided additional federal COVID-19 pandemic relief aid to N.C. households with school-age children receiving free or reduced-priced meals and being taught virtually.
For the 2019-2020 school year, North Carolina had about 903,000 children eligible for free-and reduced-priced lunch, or about 59% of children in participating schools.
The benefit amounts for children under 6 are the same as for school-aged children, with the amount based on the learning mode of public schools in the school district(s) of the county where the child lives.
For example, if one or more public schools in the county of residence is in a fully remote learning mode (100% virtual instruction) for the month, the eligible child will receive a benefit of $115.94 for that month.
If no public schools in the county are operating fully remote, but one or more schools are operating in a hybrid learning mode for the month, the child will receive a smaller benefit amount.
Households with eligible children under 6 who receive Food and Nutrition Services will receive their P-EBT benefits on their existing EBT card.
The benefits received in May will cover October 2020 through March 2021. After that, a monthly allotment will be provided.
Since March 2020, the two departments have issued more than $1 billion in benefits to the families of more than 1 million children.
More information about the P-EBT program can be found at www.ncdhhs.gov/PEBT.
A new card can be ordered at www.ebtedge.com, on the EBT Edge mobile app, or by contacting the N.C. EBT Call Center at (866) 719-0141.
