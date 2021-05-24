Extra SNAP benefits available to N.C. families with young children.

The benefit amounts for children under 6 are the same as for school-aged children, with the amount based on the learning mode of public schools in the school district(s) of the county where the child lives.

For example, if one or more public schools in the county of residence is in a fully remote learning mode (100% virtual instruction) for the month, the eligible child will receive a benefit of $115.94 for that month.

If no public schools in the county are operating fully remote, but one or more schools are operating in a hybrid learning mode for the month, the child will receive a smaller benefit amount.

Households with eligible children under 6 who receive Food and Nutrition Services will receive their P-EBT benefits on their existing EBT card.

The benefits received in May will cover October 2020 through March 2021. After that, a monthly allotment will be provided.

Since March 2020, the two departments have issued more than $1 billion in benefits to the families of more than 1 million children.

More information about the P-EBT program can be found at www.ncdhhs.gov/PEBT.

A new card can be ordered at www.ebtedge.com, on the EBT Edge mobile app, or by contacting the N.C. EBT Call Center at (866) 719-0141.

