Fair comes to an end after rain-dampened week

The annual fair at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds came to a close on Sunday, as officials predicted that the final tally of attendance will be off thanks to rain and the coronavirus.
The final count won’t be available until sometime Monday, said Robert Mulhearn, the venue and facility manager at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
“Overall, we were down 15 to 20% but that’s what all fairs nationwide are seeing,” he said.
After sluggish weekday attendance, the numbers picked up over the weekend thanks to mild temperatures and sunshine, he said.
Fair officials said they had already figured that attendance would be off, but that enough people still came to the fair to leave the city in the black on the accounting books.
“The fair as a stand-alone event always comes out in the positive,” Mulhearn said. “We are not so far off that no one is here and it is a complete bust.”
It looked like the fair might not even happen this year, when the city council met Sept. 20 to decide its fate: Some council members thought the threat of COVID-19 outweighed any benefit of being able to finally enjoy the fair again, but the fair got the green light on a 5-3 council vote.
Even though the city also required that everyone wear a mask whether indoors or out at the fair, when the fair opened many people ignored the masking requirement.
Officials did not seem too bothered, citing the sparser-than-usual crowds.
“We have not had any major disturbances where we had to intervene,” Mulhearn said. “For the most part, people are self-regulating. If they are near someone who may not have one on, they are keeping their distance.”
In 2020, the coronavirus forced the cancellation of the fair. In 2019, final attendance at the fair reached 292,321, a slight increase over the average for the previous five years.
Fair attendance is extremely sensitive to the weather, publicist Siobhan Olson said, noting that this year, “the weather has not been in our favor.”
“You can look around, and there is a lot of room at the fair,” she said.
Mulhearn said one of the biggest draws at this year’s fair was the grandstand show by performers Walker Hayes and Cooper Alan on Tuesday.
“We probably had about 3,000 people for that,” Mulhearn said. “The robo-cars have been a big buzz. When people see them they get real excited. We have had a busker who draws a crowd. He’s a musician who has a drum kit and a tambourine on his foot. It is like something you could see downtown.”
Despite some rain, Mulhearn said, the fair seems a success.
“The weather certainly has not helped overall, but the folks who have come have enjoyed it,” he said.
Journal reporter Lisa O’Donnell contributed to this story.
