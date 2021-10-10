Fair comes to an end after rain-dampened week

The annual fair at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds came to a close on Sunday, as officials predicted that the final tally of attendance will be off thanks to rain and the coronavirus.

The final count won’t be available until sometime Monday, said Robert Mulhearn, the venue and facility manager at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

“Overall, we were down 15 to 20% but that’s what all fairs nationwide are seeing,” he said.

After sluggish weekday attendance, the numbers picked up over the weekend thanks to mild temperatures and sunshine, he said.

Fair officials said they had already figured that attendance would be off, but that enough people still came to the fair to leave the city in the black on the accounting books.

“The fair as a stand-alone event always comes out in the positive,” Mulhearn said. “We are not so far off that no one is here and it is a complete bust.”

It looked like the fair might not even happen this year, when the city council met Sept. 20 to decide its fate: Some council members thought the threat of COVID-19 outweighed any benefit of being able to finally enjoy the fair again, but the fair got the green light on a 5-3 council vote.