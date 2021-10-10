 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fair comes to an end after rain-dampened week
0 Comments
featured

Fair comes to an end after rain-dampened week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The annual fair at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds came to a close on Sunday, as officials predicted that the final tally of attendance will be off thanks to rain and the coronavirus.

The final count won’t be available until sometime Monday, said Robert Mulhearn, the venue and facility manager at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

“Overall, we were down 15 to 20% but that’s what all fairs nationwide are seeing,” he said.

After sluggish weekday attendance, the numbers picked up over the weekend thanks to mild temperatures and sunshine, he said.

Fair officials said they had already figured that attendance would be off, but that enough people still came to the fair to leave the city in the black on the accounting books.

“The fair as a stand-alone event always comes out in the positive,” Mulhearn said. “We are not so far off that no one is here and it is a complete bust.”

It looked like the fair might not even happen this year, when the city council met Sept. 20 to decide its fate: Some council members thought the threat of COVID-19 outweighed any benefit of being able to finally enjoy the fair again, but the fair got the green light on a 5-3 council vote.

Even though the city also required that everyone wear a mask whether indoors or out at the fair, when the fair opened many people ignored the masking requirement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officials did not seem too bothered, citing the sparser-than-usual crowds.

“We have not had any major disturbances where we had to intervene,” Mulhearn said. “For the most part, people are self-regulating. If they are near someone who may not have one on, they are keeping their distance.”

In 2020, the coronavirus forced the cancellation of the fair. In 2019, final attendance at the fair reached 292,321, a slight increase over the average for the previous five years.

Fair attendance is extremely sensitive to the weather, publicist Siobhan Olson said, noting that this year, “the weather has not been in our favor.”

“You can look around, and there is a lot of room at the fair,” she said.

Mulhearn said one of the biggest draws at this year’s fair was the grandstand show by performers Walker Hayes and Cooper Alan on Tuesday.

“We probably had about 3,000 people for that,” Mulhearn said. “The robo-cars have been a big buzz. When people see them they get real excited. We have had a busker who draws a crowd. He’s a musician who has a drum kit and a tambourine on his foot. It is like something you could see downtown.”

Despite some rain, Mulhearn said, the fair seems a success.

“The weather certainly has not helped overall, but the folks who have come have enjoyed it,” he said.

Journal reporter Lisa O’Donnell contributed to this story.

336-727-7369

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

UNCSA alumni detail psychological damage they allege is due to sexual abuse by faculty members
Education

UNCSA alumni detail psychological damage they allege is due to sexual abuse by faculty members

Five UNCSA alumni, along with their attorneys, held a news conference via Zoom, detailing the emotional and psychological damage they had as a result of sexual abuse they endured as teenagers at the arts conservatory. Gloria Allred, the famous California attorney representing them and two other alumni, said a state law, SAFE Child Act, provided a two-year window for these former students and others to file civil claims. That window, she said, closes on Dec. 31.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News