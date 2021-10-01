Fair gets started in Winston-Salem, but many skip masks

“I’m using mine,” she said. “To each his own. You can’t control everyone else.”

Robert Mulhearn, the venue and facility manager at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, said each person coming in was given a mask if they didn’t already have one, but that “we are not walking around telling every person” to put on a mask. Mulhearn said he was not concerned about the lack of masking because of the sparseness of the crowd on opening night.

“The first Friday has been a slow night,” he said. “You can come out here and feel relatively safe.”

A lot of people who did have masks wore them like chin straps.

Skylar Dillard, operating a balloon-pop game, had no customers at one point as she leaned over the counter. She wore a mask but said it makes it harder to shout and get peoples’ attention as they walk by.

Dillard, who has been with the fair for six years, said stops on this year’s tour have included York, Pa., Boston and Danville, Va.

“This is the first one we have had that they are requiring us to wear masks,” she said. Some fair game operators weren’t bothering with masks, but more seemed to have them than not.