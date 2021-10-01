Fair gets started in Winston-Salem, but many skip masks

The Carolina Classic fair got started under clear skies and comfortable temperatures on Friday, although many people ignored the requirement to wear masks outdoors as they lined up for rides and wandered the midway.
Of course, people didn’t have to mask up while they were eating, and plenty of folks ate fair food and drank beverages as they walked around. Many people did wear masks, but even those people said it looked like more people were going without them than with them.
“We all have them in our pockets and ready to go,” said Jason Edsall, who stood on the fairgrounds with his wife and two children. Edsell said that he and his family had started out wearing masks, took them off to eat and never put them back on.
“We are all fully vaccinated,” he said. “Being outside, and apart from other people, we feel socially distanced.”
Joseph Barksdale, whose family were all wearing masks, said that even though they were all vaccinated, they wanted to stay safe. To Barksdale, people arguing that they have the right to go without a mask is like arguing people don’t have to wear seat belts when driving a car.
“You have to protect yourself and other people,” he said.
Vickie Barksdale, his wife, said the number of people without masks weren’t going to stop her from her fair visit.
“I’m using mine,” she said. “To each his own. You can’t control everyone else.”
Robert Mulhearn, the venue and facility manager at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, said each person coming in was given a mask if they didn’t already have one, but that “we are not walking around telling every person” to put on a mask. Mulhearn said he was not concerned about the lack of masking because of the sparseness of the crowd on opening night.
“The first Friday has been a slow night,” he said. “You can come out here and feel relatively safe.”
A lot of people who did have masks wore them like chin straps.
Skylar Dillard, operating a balloon-pop game, had no customers at one point as she leaned over the counter. She wore a mask but said it makes it harder to shout and get peoples’ attention as they walk by.
Dillard, who has been with the fair for six years, said stops on this year’s tour have included York, Pa., Boston and Danville, Va.
“This is the first one we have had that they are requiring us to wear masks,” she said. Some fair game operators weren’t bothering with masks, but more seemed to have them than not.
John Moorefield and Angel Broughton brought their two sons to the fair and watched them line up to get on the Ring of Fire. The parents had no plans to join them on the ride.
“That’s what they’re here for,” Moorefield said, pointing to the ride when it stopped at the top of the circle and left everyone dangling upside-down.
The couple only found out about the masking rule when they got to the fair, but decided once inside not to wear them.
“We are out here in the fresh air and just wanted to enjoy our time,” Broughton said. “And when we went inside the building where they shop, we wore them inside.”
Originally, fair organizers had planned to require masking only inside, and simply encourage people to wear them outside. The Winston-Salem City Council voted in favor of holding the fair but requiring masks at all times.
Anyone trying to enforce that Friday night would have had a busy night.
Katie Hyland said the masking requirement made her feel safer.
“Coming tonight, not knowing how crowded it would be, I would hope people would wear masks,” she said.
But Rob Hilbourne said that if someone told him to put on a mask, “I would have kept walking.”
“I’m not a big believer in the COVID,” he said, adding that he thinks the disease is “fake” and “a conspiracy.”
Arianna Thomas and Mary McQuay, friends waiting to get on a ride, both wore their masks.
“When we are around people, we have our masks on,” Thomas said. “But if we are on a ride we take it off.”
McQuay said wearing a mask was the right thing to do around others.
“I feel like if I wear a mask, it is protection for me and other people at the same time,” she said.
336-727-7369