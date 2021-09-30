Fair opens Friday in Winston-Salem, but get your discount tickets today, organizers say

The Carolina Classic Fair opens at 11 a.m. Friday, but you'll have to wear a mask to get in.

And if you want to take advantage of advance discounts, you'll have to get to the box office at the fairgrounds or at Truist Stadium by 6 p.m. today (Thursday, Sept. 30) or buy tickets online by 11:59 p.m.

Winston-Salem officials are emphasizing COVID-19 safety as they prepare to open the annual fair — annual, that is, until the coronavirus pandemic caused the fair's cancellation in 2020.

And for anyone concerned about safety from violence, in this time of frequent reports of shootings and gunfire, Winston-Salem officials are stressing that, as in years past, people entering the fairgrounds will have to pass through metal detectors.

Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe said maximum efforts are being made to keep the fair safe this year.

"The marketing staff have put together some creative signage to make sure people know that the masking requirement is in place," Rowe said. "We will keep encouraging and reminding folks of that rule during the week. We will have masks at the entrances and provide them to folks who will have to have a mask to be admitted."