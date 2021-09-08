Fairly certain? City awaits final decision on holding Carolina Classic Fair amid COVID-19 surge

Through that process, Rowe said, a final decision about the fair will emerge over the next week or so.

"We feel like we have measures in place that would make the event safe," Rowe said. "That is how we are proceeding with the planning. Ultimately, we want to ensure public safety."

While plans are now moving forward as if the fair will go on, Rowe said that "it could change."

"We have been consulting with Forsyth County Health Department officials and they have been giving us feedback on the plan," Rowe said. "We are still working through the discussion."

Rowe said his office has also been in discussion with Straits Shows, which operates the fair midway, to see how to sanitize rides and allow people to ride them while still maintaining social distancing.

Joshua Swift, the county health director, said he's been talking several weeks with city officials about plans to hold the fair.

Swift declined to say whether or not he thinks the fair should be held.

"It is really too early to tell at this point," Swift said. "We are still a month out. We need to see how the cases and the vaccinations go. We are looking at what other fairs have done. We are hoping the state will provide more guidance."