Fairly certain? City awaits final decision on holding Carolina Classic Fair amid COVID-19 surge

City officials are working on plans to safely hold the Carolina Classic Fair despite the recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but say that no final decision has been reached as they continue discussing what to do.
The fair is scheduled to open Oct. 1 and run through Oct. 10. Elsewhere, some long-established fairs are being cancelled, while others are going forward.
In a nutshell, the city is proposing to require fair visitors to wear masks in indoor areas at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, and encouraging — strongly encouraging, they say — people to wear masks at all times while attending the fair.
Other safety measures are designed to space out people riding the rides and improve sanitation, but officials regard masking as the most important aspect of their plans.
"It is a hard thing to police and enforce," Robert Mulhearn, the fairground venue and facility manager, told members of the city's Fair Planning Commission on Thursday, referring to the indoor masking requirement. "The staff in there is going to have to ask folks to put a mask on and keep it on. If they do not adhere, the police can ask them, and if they continue not to adhere, they can be cited for trespassing. It is going to be marked on the doors and staff will have to monitor it."
Ben Rowe, assistant city manager for Winston-Salem, said plans for safely operating the fair will go next week before the city's Public Assembly Facilities Commission and the general government committee of the Winston-Salem City Council.
Through that process, Rowe said, a final decision about the fair will emerge over the next week or so.
"We feel like we have measures in place that would make the event safe," Rowe said. "That is how we are proceeding with the planning. Ultimately, we want to ensure public safety."
While plans are now moving forward as if the fair will go on, Rowe said that "it could change."
"We have been consulting with Forsyth County Health Department officials and they have been giving us feedback on the plan," Rowe said. "We are still working through the discussion."
Rowe said his office has also been in discussion with Straits Shows, which operates the fair midway, to see how to sanitize rides and allow people to ride them while still maintaining social distancing.
Joshua Swift, the county health director, said he's been talking several weeks with city officials about plans to hold the fair.
Swift declined to say whether or not he thinks the fair should be held.
"It is really too early to tell at this point," Swift said. "We are still a month out. We need to see how the cases and the vaccinations go. We are looking at what other fairs have done. We are hoping the state will provide more guidance."
Swift had relatively good news on COVID-19 data to share during Thursday afternoon's briefing before the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. Swift said that after weeks of rising, the number of cases in the county is slightly below the recent peak, and that the percent of tests coming back positive had also gone down.
But levels were still elevated, and Swift told commissioners that he's hoping the recent decline becomes a longer-term trend.
Here are some of the safety guidelines the city is considering:
• Face masks will be required indoors and are strongly recommended for everyone outdoors as well. People who can't wear a mask for medical reasons are being discouraged from attending the fair. Visitors not wearing masks indoors will be asked to put on a mask, with police intervening in cases where people will not comply, and removal from the fairgrounds an option.
• Those attending the fair, or working there, will be faced with health-screening questions to determine whether they have tested positive for COVID-19, been exposed to someone with the disease, sought testing and are awaiting results, or experienced symptoms associated with the coronavirus.
The questions will be prominently posted where people come through the gates and distributed to workers and others putting on the fair. Mulhearn said the city's message will be that, "if you answer yes to any of these questions, please turn around now."
• The fair is encouraging online and touch-free ticket purchases to minimize personal contact. Staff at the gates will also be using metal detectors and searching bags, which are limited to child and medical needs.
• Indoors, the fair will have one-way foot traffic where possible and designated entry and exit doors.
• When riding the rides, visitors will be separated by families or as requested by a visitor. The midway operators will be frequently sanitizing rides and places that people touch. The fair will have hand sanitizers at all the game stations.
• The fair will have teams to frequently clean bleachers, benches, concession counters, with individual attendants at bathrooms to handle cleaning there.
Meanwhile, the largest fair in the western part of the state, the N.C. Mountain State Fair in Asheville, opens Friday, as does the Central Carolina Fair in Greensboro.
On the other hand, the Lexington Kiwanis Club announced on Aug. 18 that the annual Davidson County Agricultural Fair, which had been slated to start Sept. 20, was cancelled because the club decided "there was no way" for the fair to go forward "without jeopardizing the lives of children, adults and senior adults who would be working and attending the 2021 fair," in the words of the group's statement.
The big fair in Shelby, scheduled to start Sept. 30, was cancelled on Sept. 8. The fair, which bills itself as the largest county fair in the state (and the biggest community event in the county), had planned to open with safety measures, but organizers said they were concerned about the potential impact to the county's medical system.
Iredell County proceeded forward with its fair on Sept. 3. The Stokes County Agricultural Fair starts on Monday, but won't allow entries for baked goods, canned food, sewing and crafts and flowers.
Here, city officials say they have 50,000 masks on hand, with more to come, to hand out to people at the fair who don't have one. Fair promotions are being organized to encourage people to come out at some of the typically less-popular times and days, in hopes of spreading attendance around more.
Kim Gressley, a member of the Fair Planning Commission, said it could be hard for people running the fair to deal with those who are "absolutely not going to wear their masks."
"People can get kind of nasty and mean about it," she said.
But Kathleen Garber, who chairs the Fair Planning Commission, said the level of masking at the fair would be higher than at some other events held locally.
"I think it is a really good plan," she said, adding that "we're doing everything we can to create a safe space."
