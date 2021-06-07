 Skip to main content
Fallen tree blocks Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem
Fallen tree blocks Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem

Yadkinville Road is closed between Myrtle Avenue and Greenbriar Farm Road after a large branch fell from a tree during Monday's storm, taking down power lines. 

Police have blocked off that section of Yadkinville Road and are directing traffic away from the site, which is near Reynolda Road.

Meanwhile, Duke Energy reported that about 3,000 customers were without power on the southwest side of Winston-Salem after the storm, in an area that stretched from Jonestown Road and Interstate 40 down to Muddy Creek and Fraternity Church Road. By 8 p.m. all but 1,000 people in that area had their power back on

Winston-Salem police reported a tree down blocking Old Salisbury Road near Darwick Road, and there was a report of a tree partially blocking one lane of Tuttle Road.

Almost 400 Duke Energy customers were without power in the area along Yadkinville Road. Another 250 customers were without power in the West Highlands neighborhood of Winston-Salem.

 

