Family members of Winston-Salem resident Eric Williams were shocked when they found out that he was among four Americans kidnapped in a violent attack on Friday in the Mexican border city of Matamoros, and relieved that he was among the two who survived and were rescued on Tuesday.

Two of the Americans died in the attack, which was captured on video. All four were natives of the tight-knit community of Lake City, S.C., so many people thankful for the survivors are also mourning the dead.

Caronia Cooper, Williams' aunt, also lives in Winston-Salem and was visiting her sister, Williams' mother, in Lake City when the kidnapping and rescue occurred. The sisters learned on Sunday that Williams was in the group of Americans.

"It was quite a shock," Cooper said. "His mother was all shocked. She did not know anything about what was going on. She was really distraught about what happened."

Williams, who is 38, was shot twice in one leg and once in the other during the attack, his wife Michele told CNN. All four Americans were said to have driven to Mexico so that the woman in the group, Latavia "Tay" McGee, could undergo cosmetic surgery, a tummy tuck. The four were said to have driven to Mexico from Lake City and took turns driving.

Officials believe that the four Americans were mistakenly targeted by members of a drug cartel after they drove into Matamoros on Friday in a white van with a North Carolina license plate, The Associated Press reported. The four were fired on, then put into a pickup truck at gunpoint.

McGee and Eric Williams were rescued on Tuesday from a wooden shack, but two men, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, did not survive.

"My heart goes out to anybody who has to go through anything like that," Cooper said. "Then when I found out it was my family, it hit hard. Even if someone is shot it is better that they are alive than if you have to go make funeral arrangements."

Michele Williams told WBTW in Myrtle Beach, S.C., that she didn't know that her husband was going to Mexico, only that he was going to help friends. She said she had gotten a text from her husband Friday morning and had texted him back, but did not get a response. She assumes that is when he was ambushed.

Eric Williams and McGee were both brought back to the U.S. after their rescue. Williams was being treated in a hospital in Texas. Michele Williams told WBTW that she spoke with her husband on Tuesday morning and that he was crying.

"All four of them are good people," she told the station. "I don't think my husband knew that he was going to get into any type of thing or could've been in any type of danger."

Cooper said her nephew is “a friendly person who gets along well with other people.”

“He enjoys doing different things like any normal person his age would,” she said. Cooper said Williams’ mother, Sylvia Williams, spoke with her son on the telephone Tuesday night.

Lake City is the kind of place where everyone knows everyone else, Williams’ stepson Joel Ream said as he stood in his yard in Winston-Salem. Ream said he and his family are still trying to adjust to everything that has happened.

“We are just glad that he is coming home,” Ream said, adding that everyone’s been praying for a good outcome. “He is coming back and will be here with us.”

Lake City Mayor Yamekia Robinson released a statement that reflected the impact the abduction and shootings have had on her city.