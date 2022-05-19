 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Family of 7 displaced by early morning fire in Winston-Salem

  • 0
WS Fire.jpg

The roof of the home sustained a significant amount of damage. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

 WGHP/FOX8

WINSTON-SALEM — A fire destroyed a family’s home overnight in Winston-Salem.

Five children and two adults were inside the home when flames broke out on Kings Meadow Drive in Winston-Salem. The father helped everyone escape the towering flames.

Firefighters got the call just before 4 a.m., getting the fire under control within about 20 minutes. Everyone was able to get out of the home without injuries after their smoke alarms went off.

The roof of the home sustained a significant amount of damage. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Red Cross has been in the area and will likely help the displaced family find somewhere to stay.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This is how love changes your brain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert