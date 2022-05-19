Family of 7 displaced by early morning fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — A fire destroyed a family’s home overnight in Winston-Salem.

Five children and two adults were inside the home when flames broke out on Kings Meadow Drive in Winston-Salem. The father helped everyone escape the towering flames.

Firefighters got the call just before 4 a.m., getting the fire under control within about 20 minutes. Everyone was able to get out of the home without injuries after their smoke alarms went off.

The roof of the home sustained a significant amount of damage. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Red Cross has been in the area and will likely help the displaced family find somewhere to stay.