Family services names new leader
Family Services has named Traci Ross president and chief executive officer following the retirement of Robert Feikema.

Ross is the 10th CEO of Family Services, which was founded in 1905, making it one of the oldest nonprofits in Forsyth County. Family Services has approximately 175 employees and is the second-largest nonprofit organization based in Forsyth County that serves only Forsyth County. In addition to providing support to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, Family Services is the largest childcare provider in Forsyth County through Head Start.

Ross has "valuable expertise as a nonprofit executive director, as well as programmatic leadership skills through her previous work with educational, mental health, and community service organizations serving families and children," Amber Koger, who chairs the group's board of directors, said. 

Koger said Ross also has experience in casework roles and direct services, with programs including Head Start, group homes for youth, and child protective services.

"Traci has a very interactive style that is welcoming, inclusive, engaging and personable," Koger said.

Before joining Family Services, Ross served as executive director of L.E.A.P. (Learning Employment Assistance Partnership) in Fort Edward, New York. Before becoming executive director, Ross was the director of Head Start and Early Head start for L.E.A.P. Earlier in her career, she served as executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks in Glen Falls, New York.

Her volunteer work includes serving on the executive committee of three nonprofit boards: The Council for Prevention of Saratoga County in New York, Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health in Hudson Falls, New York, and the Tri-County United Way in Queensbury, New York. Ross also serves on an ad hoc fundraising committee for Make a Wish of Northeast, New York.

Ross said she looks forward to using her skills and experience here, with "such a wonderful organization, doing such important work."

Ross received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and health services from State University of New York College at Oswego. She is also a Fellow with the University of California, Los Angeles Anderson School of Business Management.

