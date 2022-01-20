Family services names new leader

Family Services has named Traci Ross president and chief executive officer following the retirement of Robert Feikema.

Ross is the 10th CEO of Family Services, which was founded in 1905, making it one of the oldest nonprofits in Forsyth County. Family Services has approximately 175 employees and is the second-largest nonprofit organization based in Forsyth County that serves only Forsyth County. In addition to providing support to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, Family Services is the largest childcare provider in Forsyth County through Head Start.

Ross has "valuable expertise as a nonprofit executive director, as well as programmatic leadership skills through her previous work with educational, mental health, and community service organizations serving families and children," Amber Koger, who chairs the group's board of directors, said.

Koger said Ross also has experience in casework roles and direct services, with programs including Head Start, group homes for youth, and child protective services.

"Traci has a very interactive style that is welcoming, inclusive, engaging and personable," Koger said.