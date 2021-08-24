Family tradition, gumption helps Old Nick's distillery in Lewisville overcome obstacles

It looks like a driveway leading to a family farm because it is — and has been for centuries.

The history of the place has been well-documented by the family, a story of perseverance told during daily tours and tastings.

A shortened version, offered in greater detail at Old Nick’s website and by family members during tours, goes something like this:

John Williams, the “wealthy Welshman,” arrived in the New World — Virginia specifically — in the 1690s. He married, started a family and moved later to what is now North Carolina. And like a lot of frontiersmen, Williams made whiskey.

One of his grandsons, Joseph Williams, was given a land grant of 8,000 acres in what was then part of a much larger Rowan County. Known at one time as “Little Yadkin,” the area eventually became part of Forsyth County.

Joseph Williams, family lore has it, established a distillery in 1768 to make whiskey for “medicinal purposes and personal enjoyment.” After fighting in the Revolutionary War, he returned to his land and tended to the distillery.