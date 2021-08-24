Family tradition, gumption helps Old Nick's distillery in Lewisville overcome obstacles

LEWISVILLE — Decisions, even for semi-pro whiskey aficionados, at the Old Nick Williams Distillery, do not come easy.
First, what to drink?
Whiskey is the obvious choice. But what type? A rye or bourbon? Or something clear, closer to old-school moonshine. But the distillery, nestled in gently rolling hills sculpted by the mighty Yadkin River nearby, makes Jamaican-style rum and vodka, too, which complicates things.
Then there’s the matter of settling upon a bar. Old Nick’s has three, indoors and out, and a lot of open-air seating including an outdoor amphitheater.
There are no wrong answers; the amazing part is that there are even choices to be had.
Because the government, at all its levels, has been putting up roadblocks large and small ranging from Prohibition to minor zoning issues since the beginning of the Republic.
“Speed bumps is all,” said Zeb Williams, one of Old Nick’s family proprietors, while prepping for the weekend’s business. “We’ve found a way to work through it all.”
A national brand
Absent Waze chirping out turn-by-turn instructions, finding Old Nick Williams can be a bit of a challenge.
Heading down Williams Road away from town, the turn comes up quicker than you’d think. It’s mid-way down one of several rolling hills, and a small entrance is marked by a large sign.
It looks like a driveway leading to a family farm because it is — and has been for centuries.
The history of the place has been well-documented by the family, a story of perseverance told during daily tours and tastings.
A shortened version, offered in greater detail at Old Nick’s website and by family members during tours, goes something like this:
John Williams, the “wealthy Welshman,” arrived in the New World — Virginia specifically — in the 1690s. He married, started a family and moved later to what is now North Carolina. And like a lot of frontiersmen, Williams made whiskey.
One of his grandsons, Joseph Williams, was given a land grant of 8,000 acres in what was then part of a much larger Rowan County. Known at one time as “Little Yadkin,” the area eventually became part of Forsyth County.
Joseph Williams, family lore has it, established a distillery in 1768 to make whiskey for “medicinal purposes and personal enjoyment.” After fighting in the Revolutionary War, he returned to his land and tended to the distillery.
Whiskey became a family business as successive generations expanded the operation. Nicholas Glen Williams, who lived from 1865 to 1913, is the true Old Nick. He grew the business to the point where Old Nick Williams became a national brand and was showcased at the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago.
“He’s the one who also took the company and expanded it nationally,” Zeb Williams said.
Then the North Carolina state government, bless its flinty little heart, began its long campaign to make life difficult for distillers.
In 1902, the Legislature passed a law requiring that whiskey be produced only in incorporated towns, which prompted Nicholas Glen to incorporate a town he named Williams with 52 official residents.
Next, North Carolina decided to beat the national rush for Prohibition by becoming the first state in the union to ban in 1908 demon alcohol, 12 years before the nation followed suit with the 18th Amendment, leaving the Williams family with 28,000 gallons of illegal product.
(Fun fact: when the 21st Amendment repealing Prohibition was passed in 1933, North Carolina was one of two states that refused to ratify it. At least we’re consistent. South Carolina was the other.)
The Great Depression drove a nail into the Williams distillery business, and operations went dormant. But the dream of returning to the family business never quite died.
Creative solutions
During a renovation project, an old safe was located on the Williams Roads property. It contained documents, letters and receipts that helped piece together the distillery’s history.
Those papers also helped to fan flames that eventually led to a rebirth. In 2014, brothers Van and John Williams and their sons Zeb and Matt made it happen.
“I remember when I was in kindergarten telling people I was going to run this business,” Zeb Williams said.
But it wasn’t easy.
Old Nick Williams re-opened as a “craft distillery” and an agricultural tourism business.
Though not nearly as severe as Prohibition, North Carolina’s strange liquor laws and byzantine state-run distribution system presented a new set of speed-bumps.
Here’s one example: If the Williams distillery wants to sell Old Nick in Lewisville, a shipment goes to Raleigh, then back to a regional distribution center and finally to a local store — a 230-mile round trip over several weeks just to make it onto a shelf four miles away.
It makes no sense, but lawmakers have in recent years been trying to introduce private business practices into an antiquated centralized, staterun system.
Here’s another.
When the pandemic struck, the state, in an attempt to help struggling small businesses, temporarily loosened up regulations over the sales of mixed drinks. That helped Old Nick for a time.
But then county commissioners threw up their own roadblock earlier this year.
Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Clemmons, Lewisville and Bethania allow the sale of mixed drinks. They’re not allowed in Walkertown, Rural Hall and Tobaccoville or unincorporated areas of the county.
Commissioners on a 4-3 vote shot down countywide mixed drink sales in late June.
In practice, that meant Old Nick Williams could sell beer and wine in its bars during concerts at the small outdoor amphitheater it built but not cocktails made with spirits made on the same property.
“All we really want is (for craft distilleries) to be treated the same as vineyards and breweries,” Zeb Williams said.
In yet another creative workaround, the family asked the town of Lewisville for a voluntary annexation of the 32 acres where the distillery stands.
That request was approved last month, and allows Old Nick to sell its own brands in cocktails poured on its own property.
“We just want to make a living,” said Van Williams. “Same as any other small business.”
336-727-7481