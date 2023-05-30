Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For most of his writing life, Dale Pollock has told true stories, whether as a journalist with the Los Angeles Times or biographer.

But he longed to branch into fiction writing. He just needed a kernel of a story to get his mind racing.

“It turns out,” Pollock said, “one was in my wife’s family.”

The result is “Chopped: A Novel,” a work of historical fiction based on the pivotal role his wife’s great-great-grandfather played in one of the most famous murder cases in the history of Boston, Mass.

The retired dean of the UNC School of the Arts School of Filmmaking, Pollock spent years immersing himself in the details surrounding the gruesome death of one of Boston’s richest men, George Parkman.

The murder rocked Harvard Medical College, Boston and the country.

In 1849, a Harvard janitor found chopped body parts in the private privy of John Webster, a mild-mannered chemistry professor. The body parts were assumed to be those of Parkman, a miserly landlord who had gone missing and was last seen stopping by Webster’s office to collect a debt.

Though lots of questions remain in the case, including the suspect role of the janitor, Webster was found guilty and hanged in August, 1850.

Susie Pollock’s ancestor, James Winchell Stone, was an anatomist who was called in to verify that the body parts found in the privy were those of the same man. Besides being a Harvard-educated physician, Stone had a fascination with the growing field of phonography, known today as stenography.

Despite the protestations of the legal community, Stone sat through the testimony, making a series of short notations with paper and pen, and recorded the proceedings, something that up to that point was unheard of, revolutionary even. In essence, Pollock said, Stone was the first court reporter.

At that time, judges and lawyers were allowed to edit what happened before transcripts were published. The idea that one would be released without being reviewed unnerved the legal world.

“He took down everything,” Pollock said, “and there was an uproar.”

Stone published "Report of the Trial of Prof. John Webster" two weeks after the jury reached its verdict.

Boston legal society told Webster: “If you do this, we’ll blackball you from society. He published, and they blackballed him. It became a best-seller,” Pollock said.

Driven from practicing medicine in Boston, he moved to rural Massachusetts and became a tax collector.

“So he kind of ended his life in disgrace,” Pollock said. “This is my attempt to resuscitate him.”

Though the Parkman murder and subsequent trial have been well-covered over the years, including a 2003 documentary on PBS, Stone’s story and his role in the trial has been mostly overlooked.

But in Susie Pollock’s family, James Winchell Stone’s legacy was known, albeit in bit and pieces.

Her mother assembled 18 pages of notes but was overwhelmed by the idea of turning it into a book

Around 2004, Pollock and his wife were talking about his desire to write historical fiction when Susie Pollock suggested her great-great-grandfather’s story.

Pollock relied on his journalist’s instincts to root out the facts of the story and better understand 1850s Boston.

“I went to Boston every summer, staying a month to six weeks, read every newspaper — and there were 27 newspapers in Boston — at the time, and immersed myself in the 1850s. What did they eat? How did they dress?” Pollock said. “My goal was to place the reader in 1850 Boston.”

Pollock relied on the court testimony to fill in the trial portion of the book but he fictionalized much of the book, adding a love interest, an Irish immigrant who would have been on the lowest rung of Boston society. In Pollock’s account, the verdict doesn’t sit well with Stone and his paramour, Ellen O’Keeffe, and together, they crack the case.

A producer whose credits include “Set it Off,” “Blaze” and “Mrs. Winterbourne,” Pollock tapped into his cinematic background to visualize the characters and plot.

“I found that when I was writing well, I was seeing the book as a movie,” Pollock said. “And I do think having seen 3,000 to 4,000 movies, I have a pretty strong visual sense.”

With plenty of contacts remaining in Hollywood, Pollock is interested in pitching the story to production companies, with the ideal scenario being a streaming series. He mentioned the recent Christian Bale movie “The Pale Blue Eye,” as an indication of the public’s appetite for vintage true crime stories.

Regardless of how that pans out, “Chopped” has lit a fire under Pollock.

“You enter this zone where characters are speaking on their own. It was exhilarating, and I want that feeling more,” he said. “So I’m going to write more fiction.”