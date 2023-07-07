A record crowd didn’t exactly make for a great Fourth of July, according to some fans at Tuesday night’s Winston-Salem Dash game.

A franchise record 10,200 people showed up to Truist Stadium for some holiday baseball. However, according to comments on the Dash’s Facebook page, the crowd encountered numerous issues with traffic, parking, a lack of accommodations for the heat and limited seating.

One Facebook user called it a “fiasco.”

Another Facebook user said she was denied her pre-paid parking and had to leave early due to her daughter experiencing heat exhaustion. She said people had to wait in line for nearly an hour for the water fountains by the bathrooms.

When reached, a Dash official could not provide an immediate comment on the fans’ complaints.

Temperatures reached as high as 92 degrees Tuesday. The game also went an extra five innings.

Another fan said online her visit was uncomfortable because her group had to take turns sitting down on the lawn due to a lack of space. Others who had lawn tickets shared similar concerns and expressed that the game may have been oversold.

Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn said the police was prepared with an increased police presence at the stadium due to the firework show after the game. Penn said people were also pulling over on the side of the roads around the stadium when the show started.

“It was hard to park,” Penn said.

Dash cam video from 15 minutes before the first pitch showed traffic backed up on the Peters Creek Parkway exit ramp on Salem Parkway. More dash cam footage from the eighth inning showed parked cars lined along the emergency lanes and in the grass approaching the same exit.