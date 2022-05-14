'Far from the conclusion': Contamination lingers from Weaver fire

More than three months after firefighters brought a potentially explosive fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant under control, hazardous materials remain at the site, and water runoff continues to feed into a retention pond contained by a berm.

The company has requested permission from city and state officials to remove up to a foot of contaminated soil from the property at 4440 Cherry St., Winston-Salem Field Operations Director Keith Huff told members of the city council’s public works committee Tuesday.

“That’s to have all of these residuals removed and disposed of properly so it won’t continue to infiltrate into our surface waters after that berm is removed,” he said during an update on environmental impacts of the fire that ignited Jan. 31.

Officials have not announced a cause of the blaze.

Huff also reported that city creeks contaminated by runoff from the site before the berm was installed have yet to return to pre-fire quality levels.

More than 4.2 million gallons of water was used over several days to suppress the fire at the plant, where 500 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate was stored.

A “mix of chemicals” including nitrogen, phosphorus and other pollutants flowed from the site into Monarcus and Mill Creeks, killing fish and prompting the city to issue a alert encouraging residents to avoid those waters.

During creek testing prompted by the fire, state and local officials also traced contamination to a second Winston Weaver facility at 4020 Brownsboro Road, less than a mile from the Cherry Street site.

A steady stream of white liquid flowed from piles of exposed raw materials, down a driveway, along the street and down a storm drain feeding into Monarcas Creek.

City officials issued a notice of violation directing Winston Weaver to move all exposed materials under roof.

Since then, Huff said, the company has removed 21,390 gallons of “liquid” and 16.2 tons of sludge, which he described as “emulsified raw product.”

“They’ve made considerable progress there,” Huff said, adding that Winston Weaver plans to abandon the Brownsboro Road site when all materials have been removed.

At the main facility following the fire, 360,000 gallons of water was stored, tested and eventually hauled away, he reported.

“We’re going to continue to monitor (the company) and to monitor the streams to make sure that those pollutant loads are reducing over time and the activities they’re taking on the parent site are actually mitigating the damages and pollutants that we’re seeing,” Huff said. “We are far from the conclusion and closure of their site.”

He added the Winston Weaver has not indicated what its plans are for the plant property when the cleanup is finally completed.

The city has asked the company to “advise us if they have any inclination to rebuild anything on that site, and we do not have an answer to that yet,” he said.

In a question-and-answer session following Huff’s presentation, committee chairman Jeff MacIntosh employed a touch of gallows humor.

“Is that site basically going to be a Chernobyl (where) no one will able to inhabit it forever and ever, amen?” he asked. “Or is their charge to get it back to the point where somebody could actually build something?”

The goal, Huff replied, is to ultimately make the site “right for development.”

“Hard to believe anyone would build housing there,” MacIntosh concluded.

The city has distributed nearly $60,000 across 180 Winston-Salem households to help with expenses incurred when residents evacuated the area during the fire.

Multiple lawsuits also have been filed on behalf of residents who were impacted.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

