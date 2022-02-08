Fatal crash shuts down US 52 in Winston-Salem

One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer, and Winston-Salem police have temporarily closed a stretch of U.S. 52 North as they investigate.

The highway is closed near its exit to Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem at mile marker 116, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The closure began at 12:40 p.m. and could last until 4:40 p.m., the DOT said.

Northbound drivers are encouraged to take Exit 115A to University Parkway, the DOT said.

Drivers can turn right onto University Parkway, then turn left onto Hanes Mill Road and then turn right onto the entrance ramp to re-access U.S. North.

