Fatal shooting of Daunte Wright raises new questions about how traffic stops can lead to deadly results, especially for Black people, experts say.

Officer Kim Potter, who resigned after the shooting, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s death.

On Sunday, Wright, 20, was stopped by two police officers for what authorities say was an expired tag. His mother told reporters that Wright had called her moments before he was shot, telling her that officers were pulling him over for having air fresheners in his rear-view mirror. Minnesota prohibits drivers from hanging items from a vehicle’s rear-view mirror if it obstructs the driver’s vision.

The officers found out that Wright had an outstanding arrest warrant and attempted to take him into custody. Wright tried to get back into his car. According to authorities and body-camera footage, Potter warned Wright that she was going to shock him with a Taser but reached for her service weapon instead. She fired one shot.

“A big focus of advocates is to minimize the rate of people being pulled over,” said Daniel Bowes, director of policy and advocacy for the ACLU of North Carolina. “Once people are pulled over and have that interface with law-enforcement, even where both parties are acting in good faith, there can be confusion that can lead to death or serious injury. One of the primary efforts to reduce police violence is to prevent stops in the first place.”