Fatal shooting of Daunte Wright raises new questions about how traffic stops can lead to deadly results, especially for Black people, experts say.

When Daunte Wright was killed Sunday by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Anthony Cottrell had a flashback.
Just like Wright, he was stopped by a police officer for something minor. In Wright’s case, it was an expired tag and having air fresheners in his rearview mirror. In 2012, Cottrell was stopped by a Winston-Salem police officer for not having his headlights on. The police officer eventually placed Cottrell under arrest after he searched Cottrell’s car and found drugs and a gun. But the charges were eventually dropped after the N.C. Court of Appeals found that the officer had violated Cottrell’s rights in conducting the search. Cottrell filed a lawsuit and eventually reached a settlement for $8,420.
Cottrell said he is thankful that he was not killed that night.
“Every single day, I live with that fear of being in that same situation,” he said.
The recent fatal shooting of Wright in Minnesota has again raised questions about how traffic stops for minor offenses can become deadly, especially for Black people.
Officer Kim Potter, who resigned after the shooting, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s death.
On Sunday, Wright, 20, was stopped by two police officers for what authorities say was an expired tag. His mother told reporters that Wright had called her moments before he was shot, telling her that officers were pulling him over for having air fresheners in his rear-view mirror. Minnesota prohibits drivers from hanging items from a vehicle’s rear-view mirror if it obstructs the driver’s vision.
The officers found out that Wright had an outstanding arrest warrant and attempted to take him into custody. Wright tried to get back into his car. According to authorities and body-camera footage, Potter warned Wright that she was going to shock him with a Taser but reached for her service weapon instead. She fired one shot.
“A big focus of advocates is to minimize the rate of people being pulled over,” said Daniel Bowes, director of policy and advocacy for the ACLU of North Carolina. “Once people are pulled over and have that interface with law-enforcement, even where both parties are acting in good faith, there can be confusion that can lead to death or serious injury. One of the primary efforts to reduce police violence is to prevent stops in the first place.”
Multiple studies show that Black drivers are more likely to be pulled over both nationally and in North Carolina. And when they are pulled over, Black drivers are more likely to have their vehicle searched.
According to a database done by The Washington Post, Black people are killed by police at more than twice the rate of white people, even though Black people make up 13 percent of the U.S. population.
North Carolina law doesn’t specifically mention air fresheners, but it does require that rear-view mirrors have clear and unobstructed views. Bowes said that people of color are more likely to be pulled over by law enforcement for some sort of regulatory violation, such as expired tags, or equipment failures, such as broken taillights.
And some of those stops are what Bowes calls pre-textual. That means officers suspect that the driver is doing something suspicious or criminal and uses something else, like expired tags, to pull them over and ask to search their car, Bowes said.
Kami Chavis, a Wake Forest law professor who is the director of the school’s Criminal Justice Program, said what happened to Wright is part of a long history in which police have used deadly force when investigating minor offenses. Eric Garner, killed by a New York police officer, was accused of selling loose cigarettes, and George Floyd was killed after allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is currently on trial in Floyd’s death.
“What I would say is that based on the data I’m aware of ... at every point in the use of force continuum, there are studies that show Blacks are disproportionately subjected to uses of force,” Chavis said. “That includes less-than-lethal force.”
Chavis said there are ways to reduce police violence through training and making sure police officers know how to deescalate. But some jurisdictions are considering just reducing the number of encounters police have with citizens, she said.
Technology, she said, could help, as long as it’s being used across a jurisdiction and not just focused on certain zip codes. For example, if someone is speeding, a red-light camera can collect information about that driver and a citation can be sent to the person’s address. If the worry is about officers’ safety, then it makes sense to reduce the number of traffic stops officers make, she said.
“If you’re not having contact, then you’re not worried about officer safety,” she said.
Chavis also said there’s no excuse for a police officer to have mistaken her service weapon for a Taser gun.
“While this may have been a mistake, there is room in the criminal law to punish this type of negligence or recklessness,” she said. “An officer of her level of training should have been able to tell the difference.”
Capt. Jose Gomez of the Winston-Salem Police Department said officers receive initial firearms training consisting of 48 hours during Basic Law Enforcement Training, followed by yearly training and certification. That includes training with Taser guns. He said the Winston-Salem Police Department initiates traffic stops based on “reasonable suspicion that a person has committed, is committing or is about to commit a crime.”
Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies receive training, including on how to differentiate between their service weapon and Taser gun.
Paul James, Forsyth County’s chief public defender, said many of these fatal shootings by police officers stem from stops or interactions over things that are not that big of a deal. For example, he said, Wright was being stopped for a minor offense. The officers know what his car looks like, James said.
“Why do they have to escalate the situation?” he asked.
Bowes said in some places, such as Durham, police have implemented policies requiring police officers to get a written consent to search from people they stop.
What often happens is that when people are asserting their constitutional rights or asking questions, Bowes said, the situation escalates.
Cottrell said he wants police officers held accountable and for the system to change.
“We allow these officers’ words to be taken over facts,” he said.
336-727-7326