Father, daughter moved from prison for possible retrial on Davidson County murder charges.

Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, whose convictions in the murder of Irish businessman Jason Corbett were overturned, are now back in the Davidson County Jail for a possible retrial.

Garry Frank, Davidson County's district attorney, said that the two arrived Thursday after being transported from state prison, where they had been serving 20 years to 25 years on convictions of second-degree murder. Molly Corbett was Jason's second wife, and Martens is a former FBI agent and Molly's father.

In 2020, the N.C. Court of Appeals overturned their murder convictions, and last month, the N.C. Supreme Court upheld the ruling, sending the case back to Davidson Superior Court for a possible retrial.

Earlier this week, Tracey Corbett Lynch, the sister of Jason Corbett, issued a statement, saying that Frank had told her that he had offered a plea deal to Molly Corbett and Martens. If they accept, they would plead guilty to manslaughter. It would likely be voluntary manslaughter. She said that Frank had told her that he would not be seeking a retrial. If Molly Corbett and Martens reject the deal, however, prosecutors would take the case to trial.

Frank said he would neither confirm nor deny Tracey Corbett Lynch's assertions and added that he does not talk publicly about pre-trial negotiations until they are finalized.