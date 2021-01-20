Father of NC suspect in Capitol riot: Charges ‘blown out of proportion’

Winton Spencer said he's not claiming his son is "innocent of everything, because he was in there."

"He probably did run his mouth, but when do you silence someone from running their mouth?" the father said. At the same time, Spencer said, he believes his son is being unfairly portrayed in media reports.

"He is not a terrorist," Spencer said. "He is not a skinhead. Not a racist. He wasn't raised to be like that. He was probably in there 15 or 20 minutes. When he saw things starting to go down" he got out of the building, the father said.

Spencer said his son has never been a member of any organization that believes in white supremacy and in fact had never previously participated in any sort of protest before going to Washington.

Chris Spencer decided to go because of his support for Trump, which his father shares. Family members, like many Trump supporters, believe that Trump was robbed of what should have been a victory by forces opposed to Trump.

Winton Spencer said he also believes in the conspiracy theory that elites, including many Democrats, are involved in a secret pedophilia ring. Spencer said the FBI is corrupt and that the media refuse to tell the truth about Trump and his supporters.