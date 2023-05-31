Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A U.S. expatriate living in Thailand has been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigations for threats made against North Carolina's two U.S. senators and staff members in 2021.

FBI special agents from the agency's Charlotte and Atlanta offices arrested Eric Charles Welton on May 25 as he re-entered the U.S. at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, according to a news release Tuesday from U.S. Attorney Michael Easley of the N.C. Eastern District.

Although the news release did not mention the U.S. senator and staff members who were threatened, multiple media outlets reported it involved Sen. Thom Tillis and retired Sen. Richard Burr, both Republicans.

Welton, 51, faces a criminal complaint for threats he made to the senators in September 2021. He faces another criminal complaint for threats against U.S. Marines and others working the U.S. Consulate in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in October and November 2022.

Welton is charged with one count of threatening a federal official. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. Additional charges may follow, according to Easley's office.

Neither Tillis nor Burr could be immediately reached for comment Wednesday about the threats and arrest.

According to the complaint, Welton made "multiple harassing and intimidating calls ... due to a large number of unsolicited political emails he claimed he was receiving."

In September 2021, Welton was alleged to have spoken with a staff member of one senator's Raleigh office.

Among his threats was threatening to show up and “put a bullet through each of [their] heads.” The complaint also states that Welton threatened to cut off the hands of the individual that had decided to send him the emails.

“Our elected representatives and the public servants who staff their offices must be free to do the people’s work without threats of violence,” Easley said.

“Violent threats against our democratically elected representatives do not just erode our civil discourse — they can undermine our democracy.

"We will hold accountable anyone who threatens violence targeting our bedrock institutions.”

Welton's threats against U.S. Marines and others working at the U.S. Consulate in Thailand took place in October and November.

In one voicemail, Welton allegedly stated that he was “going to kill a bunch of Marines” due to anger over an immigration issue.

In February, Burr joined the global law firm of DLA Piper, working with the Regulatory and Government Affairs practice group as a principal policy adviser.

The Republican retired from Congress in January after serving five terms in the U.S. House and three terms in the U.S. Senate.

Under congressional rules, Burr cannot lobby his former Senate colleagues for two years.

Burr maintained a lower profile during spent much of his time in Congress even as he took leadership roles in key Senate public health, finance and foreign intelligence committees.

Burr will join the firm with a team of policy advisers that will supplement its legal, policy, economic, medical and technological attorneys and advisers in the health care and life sciences field.