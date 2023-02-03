While elected officials weigh proposed legislation aimed at protecting North Carolina’s energy facilities and punishing anyone caught damaging them, the FBI said Friday it is offering up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in recent attacks on electric substations in the state.

The agency said it is continuing joint investigations with the sheriff’s offices in Moore and Randolph counties, where shots were fired into the substations. No arrests have been made and no suspects identified.

The most disruptive of the attacks occurred at Duke Energy facilities in Moore County Dec. 3 when two electric substations were damaged by gunfire, leaving about 45,000 customers without power during a cold snap that sent temperatures below freezing.

In a similar incident Jan. 17, EnergyUnited crews responding to an alarm found that a substation transformer in Thomasville had been hit.

There were no outages tied to that incident, EnergyUnited said.

Other recent substation attacks have been reported in Washington, Oregon, South Carolina and Nevada.

Legislators representing Moore County have filed bills in the N.C. House and Senate in response to the attacks that impacted their constituents.

One proposed measure, co-sponsored by Republican N.C. Sen. Tom McInnis of Moore County, would make it a high-grade felony to intentionally damage – or attempt to harm – an “energy facility."

Under existing state law, it is a misdemeanor to vandalize equipment that interrupts the transmission of electricity.

With the proposed law, a conviction could lead to a prison term of up to 10 years, a fine of $250,000 and liability for financial damages suffered by anyone impacted by a resulting outage.

“We must send a message that the would-be actors of these attacks will not be tolerated, and perpetrators will be held responsible for the chaos and the damage they create,” McInnis said during a press conference this week.

‘Protect our power grid’

In the N.C. House, Republican Ben Moss has introduced legislation that would require utilities in the state to operate security systems at substations 24 hours per day.

Moss amended the proposal this week with a provision to make attacks on the state’s power grid a felony punishable by a 10-year prison sentence and $500,000 fine.

“The first draft of this bill was a necessary step to get the conversations started and after receiving feedback from my constituents, I have decided that we need stronger penalties to work in tandem with the security regulations,” Moss explained. “It is imperative that we protect our power grids and deter future attacks on this critical infrastructure.”

In the Moore County incidents, those involved were able to breach the facilities’ outer gates before opening fire, authorities said.

No one was injured in the three North Carolina shootings, but Moss said the impact on many of his constituents was sobering.

“Moore County seemed like a ghost town for four to five days,” he noted. “We saw people with small businesses that lost a lot of revenue. You had people who couldn’t heat their homes and couldn’t cook their meals. Their everyday life was interrupted because we couldn’t really depend on our energy grid.”

Duke Energy, North Carolina’s largest utility, is ready to work with lawmakers on legislation to protect the state’s electric grid, company spokesman Jeff Brooks told the Journal.

“Our security strategy is always evolving, and we use every event to improve that process and better serve customers,” he added. “The last several weeks we have been reviewing the events that occurred in Moore County, as well as our system as a whole, to capture best practices and other information to inform our security and resiliency strategy going forward. This important work is ongoing.”

Anyone with information on the attacks is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI (225-5324) or tips.fbi.gov , the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6685 or the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-4444.