Fear of multi-family housing drives neighborhood groups in Winston-Salem to push back against 'sweeping zoning change'

Unless you own one of the properties — or live next to one — reading through the agenda of the City County Planning Board can seem like the cure for insomnia with (or without) FDA approval.
Acronyms and jargon, the sworn enemies of clear, plain English, typically line its pages. It can be — is — hard to follow, an alphabet soup that sows confusion.
Perhaps that’s by design.
To wit, from this Wednesday’s agenda, is this gem, Public Hearing Item Number 5 presented it its entirety: An ordinance amendment proposed by Planning and Development Services staff modifying Section 5.3.1, Section 5.3.4., Table 6.1.2., and Table 11.2.2 of the Unified Development Ordinances pertaining to Accessory Dwellings Units (UDO-CC15.)
Accessory dwelling units? Huh? Sounds like a Barbie dollhouse. Maybe Ken wants a man cave.
Dig a little further, perhaps by checking in with neighborhood leaders who’ve trained themselves to translate this stuff, and it sounds like cause for concern and, at minimum, further discussion.
“The way it’s written, it would do away with single-family zoning in the city,” said Julie Magness, an Ardmore resident. “It appears that this would open the door for potential boarding houses to crop up in single-family neighborhoods.”
Mother-in-law apartments
Like many things related to development, zoning law and the constant churn in residential neighborhoods, this particular change is complicated and comes with a history.
Back in 2017, the City Council tweaked its approach to “accessory dwellings” — smaller additions on the same lot sometimes called mother-in-law apartments, granny flats or guest cottages.
Those sorts of things have been around since forever, but four years ago Council decided local ordinances needed some overhauling.
It did away with a restriction that anyone living in an accessory dwelling of a single-family home had to be an “older or handicapped person” or a relative. Council also decided that any property owner who wished to build one needed to ask for a rezoning.
This newer approach, slated to be voted on Wednesday, would basically do away with that. If a property owner wants to build a mother-in-law apartment, they’ll be able to — subject to a couple of restrictions.
The dwellings, said Chris Murphy, the acting director of the city/county Planning and Development Services department, would have to be a minimum of 576 square feet and a maximum of 1,000, and set back at least 5 feet from property lines. No more than four unrelated people could live in the secondary or the primary residences.
But therein lies a chief concern of neighborhood groups.
“Eight unrelated people means eight cars,” said Carolyn Highsmith, the president of the Konnoak Hills Community Association and a member of the Winston-Salem Neighborhood Association. ‘There’s nothing to stop (developers) from buying a whole block, building accessory units behind each house and use them as a cheap way to have multi-family housing in neighborhoods.”
Magness put it more bluntly.
“Allowing that many people to live under one roof is dramatically different than 2017 …. It’s a little bit scary that we could go back to rooming houses,” Magness said. “If it goes through like this, there are a lot of unintended consequences.”
A request for more time
Any list of those unintended consequences begins with changing the character of existing neighborhoods, increased traffic and on-street parking, the potential for more stormwater runoff in places like Ardmore that really don’t need additional water issues and, of course, property values.
Worse, neighborhood group leaders say, is that the City-County Planning Board so far has been unresponsive to repeated requests for public meetings and input.
“We’ve asked (the board) to hold a citywide public meeting. It’s easy now to do virtually,” Highsmith said. “We just want a chance to ask questions and get issues resolved, and all they did was send us a PowerPoint presentation.”
Murphy said that the Planning Board just wants to get local ordinances in line with those of other, similarly sized communities in the state.
Eliminating or streamlining some of the current requirements for mother-in-law apartments isn’t likely to result in a sudden building boom. Construction costs — roughly $100 per square foot with the price of building materials these days — should keep a lid on some of it.
Since Council’s decision in 2017 to require a zoning change, only two requests have been made, Murphy said. And before that, when a special-use permit was the standard, there were less than 10.
“I don’t think we’ll wake up in six months and there will be thousands of them,” he said.
Still, neighborhoods and their various boards and associations, want more time and consideration.
“We’re just asking to postpone a decision, continue it until we can have more informational meetings,” Highsmith said. “We’d like better safeguards. One size does not fit all. What works in Konnoak may not work in Ardmore.”
“This is just too sweeping of a zoning change.”
336-727-7481