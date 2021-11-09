Fear of multi-family housing drives neighborhood groups in Winston-Salem to push back against 'sweeping zoning change'

Mother-in-law apartments

Like many things related to development, zoning law and the constant churn in residential neighborhoods, this particular change is complicated and comes with a history.

Back in 2017, the City Council tweaked its approach to “accessory dwellings” — smaller additions on the same lot sometimes called mother-in-law apartments, granny flats or guest cottages.

Those sorts of things have been around since forever, but four years ago Council decided local ordinances needed some overhauling.

It did away with a restriction that anyone living in an accessory dwelling of a single-family home had to be an “older or handicapped person” or a relative. Council also decided that any property owner who wished to build one needed to ask for a rezoning.

This newer approach, slated to be voted on Wednesday, would basically do away with that. If a property owner wants to build a mother-in-law apartment, they’ll be able to — subject to a couple of restrictions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}