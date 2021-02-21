February becomes deadliest month for COVID-19 in Forsyth

Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that North Carolina may be nearing an easing of some Phase Three pandemic socioeconomic restrictions by early March.

Cooper said he and his administration expect to announce this week their plans. Some of the restrictions have been in place since Oct. 2.

"All of the restrictions that are in place now ... all of these are on the table to be considered," Cooper said.

"Health officials are examining the data and looking at the science, talking to people in other states. They will continue to look at our (COVID-19) numbers ... as we look at the next executive order."

Vaccinations

As of Friday, more than 1.98 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C — about 1.8 million by medical providers and more than 171,000 in long-term care centers.

There have been 69,762 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 44,539 individuals receiving the first dose, or about 11.6% of county residents, and 25,223 receiving both doses, or 6.6%.

Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Tuesday that about 45% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 38% of those ages 65 to 74.