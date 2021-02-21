 Skip to main content
February becomes deadliest month for COVID-19 in Forsyth
February has become the deadliest month for COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth County with an additional one reported Sunday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The overall total for the pandemic is at 338 for Forsyth.

That includes 60 deaths in February. The previous high was 59 in January.

At least one death among Forsyth residents has been reported on all but two days so far in February. There have been 19 deaths over the past seven days.

DHHS reported 96 new cases in Forsyth, compared with 95 reported Saturday, 115 reported Friday and 110 reported Thursday. The overall total is 31,160.

There have been at least 100 cases reported all but four days between Jan. 20 and Saturday.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

Statewide numbers

DHHS reported 2,541 new cases statewide Sunday, compared with 3,446 reported Saturday, 3,227 on Friday and 3,916 on Thursday.

The overall statewide total is at 842,637.

There were 30 COVID-19 related deaths statewide, compared with 76 reported Saturday, 54 on Friday and 96 on  Thursday. The overall total is at 10,926.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that North Carolina may be nearing an easing of some Phase Three pandemic socioeconomic restrictions by early March.

Cooper said he and his administration expect to announce this week their plans. Some of the restrictions have been in place since Oct. 2.

"All of the restrictions that are in place now ... all of these are on the table to be considered," Cooper said.

"Health officials are examining the data and looking at the science, talking to people in other states. They will continue to look at our (COVID-19) numbers ... as we look at the next executive order."

Vaccinations

As of Friday, more than 1.98 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C — about 1.8 million by medical providers and more than 171,000 in long-term care centers.

There have been 69,762 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 44,539 individuals receiving the first dose, or about 11.6% of county residents, and 25,223 receiving both doses, or 6.6%.

Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Tuesday that about 45% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 38% of those ages 65 to 74.

Statewide, 1,647 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Sunday, down 61 from Saturday.

Sunday's hospitalizations were at the lowest level since 1,601 on Nov. 23. The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 25 of the last 28 days.

The 17-county Triad region reported 387 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Sunday, down 21 from Saturday. The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 17 weeks.

The state's positive test rate was at 5.9% out of 46,997 tests conducted Friday.

By contrast, the record high 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.

DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 7.2% out of about 1,000 tests conducted Friday.

The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or below to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

COVID testing sites

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

• Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (421 W. 27th St, Gate 9): from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 23; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20, Feb. 27.

• Triangle Station EMS (3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem): from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 25.

For more information, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#testing.

Novant Health

• Novant Health Inc., 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. No appointment or referral needed. Drive-thru service available.

• Novant's East Winston screening center on Highland Avenue is another option.

GoHealth sites

• 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons;

• 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville;

• 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington;

• 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville;

• 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem;

• 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem;

• 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem. 

For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Testing by appointment only.

Call your primary care physician if you're a Wake Forest Baptist patient, or call 336-716-WAKE or 336-70-COVID if you're not in the network.

Brenner Children’s Emergency Department offers an appointment-only COVID-19 rapid testing for individuals up to 22 years old. To make an appointment, call 336-702-8054. 

For more information, go to www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus.

Pharmacy chains

Most CVS Health and Walgreens stores are providing testing.

Go to cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations and www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing for more details.

COVID vaccinations

The first subgroup of Group Three — preK-12 teachers, other education staff and child-care personnel — will be eligible for their first vaccine dose on Feb. 24.

Local and staff health officials caution there is expected to be limited doses for those individuals at first because of limited overall vaccine supply in North Carolina.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

The department has filled all available vaccination appointments through Feb. 22. It returned to a normal vaccination schedule Feb. 20.

People can set up appointments at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 360-5260.

The department asked callers to call one time, leave a message and wait for a call back. Staff will make two attempts to contact callers.

Some phone providers may display the call-center number as private. 

All appointments are at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex Building at 414 Deacon Blvd. No walk-ins are accepted.

Eligible individuals can go to www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate for more information.

People are asked to remain in their cars until 30 minutes before their appointments. 

Winston-Salem Transit Authority will provide free transportation to the fairgrounds. Call (336) 727-2000 or (336) 727-2648 at least 24 hours before your appointment and ask for the vaccine transportation extension.

If it is a second-dose appointment, bring your vaccination card with you.

Novant Health

All of its current vaccination slots are filled.

Appointments can be made through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.

Individuals not in the Novant network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources

Novant is encouraging individuals under age 65, particularly those in Group Three, to pre-register at www.getvaccinated.org.

Vaccination clinics: Novant is operating its appointment-only vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

A temporary bus stop has been set up at the site.

Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist patients ages 65 and over can set up appointments by calling 336-70-COVID or online through their myWakeHealth account.

Patients will be updated about vaccinations through myWakeHealth and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.

Walgreens

Walgreens stores have a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine.

The pharmacy chain lists stores that are taking vaccination appointments at www.walgreens.com.

Teachers, other education personnel and child-care providers in the first Group Three subgroup can get their vaccines through Walgreens beginning Feb. 25.

