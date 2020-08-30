The U.S. Small Business Administration will begin offering on Monday low-interest disaster loans to homeowners and small businesses in four Northwest North Carolina counties affected by the Aug. 9 earthquake near Sparta.
The earthquake was centered about 2½ miles southeast of Sparta, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
It shook much of North Carolina and was widely felt throughout the central Appalachian Mountains and coastal areas from Washington, D.C., to Atlanta, according to the Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology Education in Washington.
The loans are available to individuals and small businesses in Alleghany, Ashe, Surry and Wilkes counties in North Carolina, as well as Grayson County in Virginia.
The initial damage assessments reported more than 500 structures were damaged by the 5.1-magnitude earthquake.
The SBA damage assessment survey confirmed 38 homes and five businesses experienced heavy damage of more than 40% of the building’s value.
The SBA loans were requested by Gov. Roy Cooper as part of a disaster declaration.
Cooper said Friday he has signed a state disaster declaration to provide state-funded assistance for those who don’t qualify for SBA aid.
The loans can be made up to $200,000 to homeowners and up to $2 million to businesses to repair and/or replace damaged property. Homeowners and renters also would be eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property.
A disaster recovery center will open at 1 p.m. Monday at Blue Ridge Business Development Center, 115 Atwood St. in Sparta. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Residents can call (336) 372-2999 to make an appointment.
Online applications can be made at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. For more information, call the SBA’s customer service center at (800) 659-2955 or (800) 877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
