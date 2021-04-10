Federal agency may pay funeral costs for COVID-19 related deaths

Individuals and families with a loved one who died from a COVID-19 related illness may qualify to receive federal funding for funeral expenses.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will begin accepting applications Monday at a dedicated call center.

Expenses that could be covered include: transportation for up to two individuals to identify the deceased individual; transfer of remains; casket or urn; burial plot or cremation niche; marker or headstone; clergy or officiant services; arrangement of the funeral ceremony; use of funeral home equipment or staff; cremation or interment costs; costs associated with producing and certifying multiple death certificates; and additional expenses mandated by any applicable local or state government laws or ordinances.

To be eligible for funeral assistance:

* The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

* The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

* The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.