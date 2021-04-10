Federal agency may pay funeral costs for COVID-19 related deaths

Individuals and families with a loved one who died from a COVID-19 related illness may qualify to receive federal funding for funeral expenses.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will begin accepting applications Monday at a dedicated call center.
Expenses that could be covered include: transportation for up to two individuals to identify the deceased individual; transfer of remains; casket or urn; burial plot or cremation niche; marker or headstone; clergy or officiant services; arrangement of the funeral ceremony; use of funeral home equipment or staff; cremation or interment costs; costs associated with producing and certifying multiple death certificates; and additional expenses mandated by any applicable local or state government laws or ordinances.
To be eligible for funeral assistance:
* The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.
* The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
* The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.
* There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien.
Required documentation includes an official death certificate, funeral expenses and proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs.
"FEMA is unable to duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, or financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies or other sources," the agency said.
The COVID-19 funeral assistance phone number is (844) 684-6333, which can be reached from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays.
More information is available at www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.
