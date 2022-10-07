Federal grant bolsters employment opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

A $13.8 million federal grant has been awarded to North Carolina toward assisting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities access inclusive jobs with competitive wages and benefits.

The five-year grant comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Rehabilitation Services Administration for Subminimum Wage to Competitive Integrated Employment demonstration projects.

The N.C. Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services is one of 14 state agencies receiving funding from the Disability Innovation Fund.

The project will provide support and training to increase access to jobs in growing employment sectors — green jobs, essential workers and travel/hospitality.

North Carolina’s project will create three regional pilot sites "to provide an enhanced array of evidence-based services to increase access to competitive integrated employment."

Those initiatives offers those with disabilities the opportunity to work alongside other employees without disabilities, as well as earn at least minimum wage and receive the same workplace benefits and opportunities as other employees doing the same job.

A key feature of North Carolina’s demonstration project is the formation of a stakeholder advisory council, including individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families, service providers, employers and other key system partners.

"Building a strong and inclusive workforce is a top priority for our department and our state," state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement.

Olmstead plan

Kinsley said the grant funds "will help North Carolina make progress toward the strategic priorities in our state’s Olmstead Plan."

The Olmstead plan is part of a court-ordered settlement spurred by claims made by Disability Rights NC in November 2010 that the state was violating the federal Americans with Disabilities Act by placing individuals with mental illness into adult-care homes.

The settlement is measured through six thresholds: supported housing; supported employment; discharge and transition planning; quality assurance and performance improvement; pre-admission screening and diversion; and community-based mental health services.

In January, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released its long-awaited Olmstead plan for placing at least 3,000 qualified behavioral health individuals into independent housing and securing their proper economic and health status once there.

Eligible to participate are people living in adult-care homes whose symptoms have been diagnosed as a serious and persistent mental illness, or those who have been in treatment for more than 90 days at a state hospital.

The publicly funded plan covers 2022 and 2023. A draft of the plan was released in October and was subject to public comment.

The goal has been to assist eligible individuals in “residing in and experiencing the full benefit of being part of day-to-day life in communities alongside those without disabilities.”

The plan outlines an approach to the array of services and supports vital to community living.

Access to housing, employment, home and community-based services and other supports are addressed.

U.S. Justice officials gave North Carolina until June 30, 2023, to complete the transition initiative.

Justice officials said the extra two years will allow North Carolina “to substantially comply with other obligations in this comprehensive agreement, such as improving community-based mental health services, supported employment, transition and discharge processes, and its quality assurance and performance improvement system.”

DHHS said that as of Sept. 30, there have been 3,002 placements with the assistance of the state’s seven behavioral health managed care organizations, such as Partners Health Management in Davie, Forsyth, Surry and Yadkin counties.